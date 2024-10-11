Oswego football vs. Yorkville score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Oswego faces Yorkville in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oswego vs. Yorkville kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorkville High School

Oswego-Yorkville preview

About the Panthers: It’s been no walk in the park the last two weeks, but Oswego remains the lone unbeaten in the SPC West following a 22-6 win over Bolingbrook. Oswego is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 8A statewide rankings by the Associated Press. After starting running back Ayden Villa went out with an injury, Dekker Zelensek picked up the slack with two touchdown runs to help the Panthers pull away. Oswego hopes to get Villa back this week, but Zelensek is capable as a next man up. Jeremiah Cain seems to make plays on one or both sides of the ball every week, and did so against Bolingbrook with two interceptions to seal the win. Meanwhile senior linebacker Mikey Claycombe did what he does with 15 tackles. Oswego’s defense which allowed 74 yards last week outside of Bolingbrook’s one scoring drive has allowed 39 points through six weeks. Oswego is headed to the playoffs for the 11th time since head coach Brian Cooney came aboard in 2012.

About the Foxes: Yorkville opened eyes with a potentially season-turning 21-7 win over previously unbeaten Minooka last week. Touchdown runs in the fourth quarter by T.J. Harland and Luke Zook snapped a 7-7 tie. Yorkville’s running game which struggled to find any consistency the first five weeks broke out in a big way with 230 rushing yards. Zook, also a ringleader of Yorkville’s defense, led the way with 139 yards on a season-high nine carries. Defensively Joe Freeman was in on 13 tackles and Lincoln Reuterskiold 11. Yorkville, though, still has work to do if it will make its sixth straight playoff appearance. Yorkville has won its last three meetings with Oswego, the last two seasons by matching 17-0 scores.

FND Pick: Oswego

How to watch Oswego vs. Yorkville football game livestream

The Oswego vs. Yorkville game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates