2024 Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 7

Southwest Prairie Conference West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: It’s been no walk in the park the last two weeks, but Oswego remains the lone unbeaten in the SPC West following a 22-6 win over Bolingbrook. Oswego is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 8A statewide rankings by the Associated Press. After starting running back Ayden Villa went out with an injury, Dekker Zelensek picked up the slack with two touchdown runs to help the Panthers pull away. Oswego hopes to get Villa back this week, but Zelensek is capable as a next man up. Jeremiah Cain seems to make plays on one or both sides of the ball every week, and did so against Bolingbrook with two interceptions to seal the win. Meanwhile senior linebacker Mikey Claycombe did what he does with 15 tackles. Oswego’s defense which allowed 74 yards last week outside of Bolingbrook’s one scoring drive has allowed 39 points through six weeks. Oswego is headed to the playoffs for the 11th time since head coach Brian Cooney came aboard in 2012.

About the Foxes: Yorkville opened eyes with a potentially season-turning 21-7 win over previously unbeaten Minooka last week. Touchdown runs in the fourth quarter by T.J. Harland and Luke Zook snapped a 7-7 tie. Yorkville’s running game which struggled to find any consistency the first five weeks broke out in a big way with 230 rushing yards. Zook, also a ringleader of Yorkville’s defense, led the way with 139 yards on a season-high nine carries. Defensively Joe Freeman was in on 13 tackles and Lincoln Reuterskiold 11. Yorkville, though, still has work to do if it will make its sixth straight playoff appearance. Yorkville has won its last three meetings with Oswego, the last two seasons by matching 17-0 scores.

FND Pick: Oswego

Bolingbrook (3-3, 1-1) at Oswego East (2-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook entered the meat of their SPC West Division schedule still a bit of an unknown as to how they might mesh with the rest of the league. Although Week 6 delivered a loss courtesy of conference front-runner Oswego it demonstrated a number of positive signs for the Raiders moving forward. Bolingbrook was very much in the game with Oswego until a pair of unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed the Panthers to get some needed separation. The defense has largely answered the bell all season for Bolingbrook, but more consistent offense beyond RB TJ Lewis is a major need moving forward.

About the Wolves: Oswego East is coming off a 20-14 loss to Plainfield North. The Wolves struggled to generate a consistent running game, forcing them to lean on junior quarterback Niko Villacci. Villacci completed 12 of 25 passes for 152 yards, and also ran for a TD. Oswego East’s defense has kept the team in every game this season, allowing a total of 73 points, but the Wolves’ offense has scored greater than 14 points just once.

FND Pick: Bolingbrook

Kishwaukee River Conference

Woodstock (3-3, 2-2) at Sandwich (3-3, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock’s 26-10 home win against Plano snapped a two-game slide and was much welcomed considering the Blue Streaks have back-to-back road games to finish the regular season. A visit to Sandwich in Week 8 will be followed by a home game against Woodstock North. Stewart Reuter ran for 106 yards, including a 26-yard TD run, against Plano. Charlie Walrod had a 60-yard TD run and an interception. Landon Stolz contributed a 56-yard TD run and fumble recovery. Sam Tafoya kicked field goals of 30 and 32 yards.

About the Indians: Sandwich, which entered Week 6 riding a three-game winning streak, had it end with a thud, a humbling 49-14 loss at KRC stalwart Richmond-Burton. Nick Michalek rushed for 93 yards on 15 carries with a TD. Sandwich’s other score came on Braden Behringer’s 45-yard TD pass to Simeion Harris. But Sandwich had no answers for R-B’s rushing game, allowing 341 yards on nearly 8 yards per carry. Sandwich’s hopes for a second consecutive playoff appearance are still very much alive, but this is a game the Indians would do right to put in the win column. Matchups still remain with current unbeaten Woodstock North and a Marengo team that’s in the same 3-3 boat as Sandwich.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Johnsburg (3-3, 2-2) at Plano (1-5, 0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg celebrated homecoming last week with a 34-7 win over Marengo and, in doing so, put itself in good position to earn a postseason berth. After Friday, Johnsburg hosts Woodstock (3-3, 2-2) and visits Harvard (2-4, 0-4). Junior QB Carter Block and sophomore WR Ryan Franze continued their strong chemistry this season, connecting on three TD passes against Marengo. Block was 14-of-19 passing for 232 yards and the three scores, all to Franze (six receptions, 114 yards). Duke Mays (5 yards) and Mario Zakrzewski (28) had rushing TDs for Johnsburg.

About the Reapers: Plano dropped its fifth straight game last week, 26-10 to Woodstock. The Reapers got out to a 3-0 lead, but Woodstock scored the next 26 points, rushing for 252 yards against the Plano defense. Kaiden Schimandle was 14-for-23 passing for 106 yards and also ran for a TD. Tim Young rushed for 61 yards on 14 carries and has rushed for 497 yards and four TDs on the season. He also leads Plano in tackles with 50, 30 of them solos. Kolten Schimandle has 51 tackles, 30 of them solos.

Friday Night Drive pick: Johnsburg