Oregon football vs. Rock Falls score, news, our pick, live coverage

Oregon faces Rock Falls in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oregon vs. Rock Falls kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Rock Falls High School

Oregon-Rock Falls preview

About the Hawks: Oregon is coming off a 21-13 win over Stillman Valley, aided by a 67-yard touchdown run by Hunter Bartel. They have won three of their past four games and won last year’s matchup 39-0.

About the Rockets: It is homecoming week for the Rockets, who lost 35-14 to North Boone last week. It was Rock Falls’ closest game of the year so far, as their only win was via Rockford Christian’s forfeit. Rock Falls has yet to score more than 14 points this season and lost 30-14 to Stillman Valley in Week 2.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oregon

Postgame analysis:

Live updates