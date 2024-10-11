DeKalb football vs. Waubonsie Valley score, news, our pick, live coverage

DeKalb faces Waubonsie Valley in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

DeKalb vs. Waubonsie Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Waubonsie Valley High School

DeKalb-Waubonsie Valley preview

About the Barbs: It’s been more than a decade since the Barbs won fewer than three games in a full season – they were 2-7 in 2012. The Barbs have to win out to match their three wins of a year ago, as the possibility of a playoff berth ended with a 54-21 homecoming loss to Andrew. Billy Miller had three receiving touchdowns in the game, but the defense gave up more than 50 points for the first time this season and at least five touchdowns for the fifth time in six games. Coach Derek Schneeman said the defense has not been able to put together a complete game. Last week, it was issues with assignments – some of that caused by the tricky Andrew offense. Schneeman said he’s hoping everything comes together Friday - keys, pad level, assignments and finishing plays.

About the Warriors: The Warriors seemed poised for their first playoff berth since 2018 needing two wins in their final three games against teams that are at or under .500. Even in a 21-7 loss last week to Normal West, the Warriors were able to get pressure on the quarterback, including a sack for Stefan Popov among the three first-half sacks. Chrisjan Simmons had the lone Waubonsie Valley touchdown last week. Waubonsie Valley beat DeKalb 42-27 last year en route to a 4-5 record after an 0-9 showing in 2022.

Friday Night Drive pick: Waubonsie Valley

Postgame analysis:

Live updates