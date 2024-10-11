Crystal Lake South football vs. McHenry score, news, our pick, live coverage

Crystal Lake South's Logan Miller looks to run the ball against Crystal Lake Central in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Crystal Lake South faces McHenry in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Crystal Lake South vs. McHenry kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry High School

Crystal Lake South-McHenry preview

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South had consecutive wins over Hampshire and Crystal Lake Central, respectively, before losing to Huntley 38-12 last week. The Gators trailed 17-12 at halftime. JJ Semradek kicked field goals of 27 and 40 yards, and QB Michael Silvius threw a 77-yard TD pass to AJ Demirov. Demirov also had an interception. … A win likely keeps the Gators’ playoff hopes alive, but they finish with Cary-Grove (6-0) and Jacobs (4-2).

About the Warriors: It’s homecoming for McHenry, and the Warriors are in need of a victory. They are seeking their first win since beating Dundee-Crown 14-13 in Week 4. … McHenry’s 58 points scored are the fewest in the FVC.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates