Crystal Lake South football vs. McHenry score, news, our pick, live coverage

Crystal Lake South faces McHenry in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.
What to know
Crystal Lake South vs. McHenry kickoff: 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry High School
Crystal Lake South-McHenry preview
About the Gators: Crystal Lake South had consecutive wins over Hampshire and Crystal Lake Central, respectively, before losing to Huntley 38-12 last week. The Gators trailed 17-12 at halftime. JJ Semradek kicked field goals of 27 and 40 yards, and QB Michael Silvius threw a 77-yard TD pass to AJ Demirov. Demirov also had an interception. … A win likely keeps the Gators’ playoff hopes alive, but they finish with Cary-Grove (6-0) and Jacobs (4-2).
About the Warriors: It’s homecoming for McHenry, and the Warriors are in need of a victory. They are seeking their first win since beating Dundee-Crown 14-13 in Week 4. … McHenry’s 58 points scored are the fewest in the FVC.
FND pick: Crystal Lake South
Postgame analysis:
Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive