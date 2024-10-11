Aurora Christian football vs. Marian Central score, news, our pick, live coverage

Aurora Christian faces Marian Central in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.
What to know
Aurora Christian vs. Marian Central kickoff: 7 p.m.
Where: Marian Central High School
Aurora Christian-Marian Central preview
About the Eagles: Aurora Christian posted its third 50-point effort of the season last week, beating Christ the King 55-16 in Chicago. The Eagles scored 62 points against Chicago Crane in Week 2 and 55 against St. Edward in Week 4.
About the Hurricanes: Marian Central allowed a season-high point total in its 40-21 loss to Chicago Hope Academy last week. Hurricanes QB Colin Hernon rushed for 93 yards and passed for 91. He also scored a 29-yard run. Max Kinney caught three passes for 70 yards and returned a fumble for a TD. Josh Gawronski had an interception. … A loss will seriously hurt Marian Central’s playoff chances after the Hurricanes missed the postseason last year. The Hurricanes visit St. Edward (0-6) in Week 8, before concluding the regular season with a home game against St. Francis (5-1), which is in sole possession of first place in the CCC.
FND pick: Marian Central
Postgame analysis:
Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive