Aurora Christian football vs. Marian Central score, news, our pick, live coverage

Marian Central’s Picasso Ruiz scrambles with the ball against Bishop McNamara in varsity football action at George Harding Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Aurora Christian faces Marian Central in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Aurora Christian vs. Marian Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Marian Central High School

Aurora Christian-Marian Central preview

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian posted its third 50-point effort of the season last week, beating Christ the King 55-16 in Chicago. The Eagles scored 62 points against Chicago Crane in Week 2 and 55 against St. Edward in Week 4.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central allowed a season-high point total in its 40-21 loss to Chicago Hope Academy last week. Hurricanes QB Colin Hernon rushed for 93 yards and passed for 91. He also scored a 29-yard run. Max Kinney caught three passes for 70 yards and returned a fumble for a TD. Josh Gawronski had an interception. … A loss will seriously hurt Marian Central’s playoff chances after the Hurricanes missed the postseason last year. The Hurricanes visit St. Edward (0-6) in Week 8, before concluding the regular season with a home game against St. Francis (5-1), which is in sole possession of first place in the CCC.

FND pick: Marian Central

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates