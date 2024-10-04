Sandwich football vs. Richmond-Burton score, news, our pick, live coverage

Sandwich faces Richmond-Burton in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sandwich vs. Richmond-Burton kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Richmond-Burton High School

Sandwich-Richmond-Burton preview

About the Indians: Sandwich had no trouble with Harvard in Week 5, getting a 49-7 victory to stay undefeated in the KRC. Sandwich and Woodstock North are both 3-0 and tied for first. … The Indians racked up 429 yards from scrimmage and led 42-0 at the half. RB Simeion Harris ran six times for 141 yards and two TDs, including a 55-yard score, and Nick Michalek ran four times for 112 yards and two TDs. … Sandwich held Harvard to 142 yards.

About the Rockets: R-B beat Woodstock 45-14 in Week 5 for its second win in a row after suffering back-to-back losses to Quincy Notre Dame (22-10) and Johnsburg (21-14). It was the second week in a row that the Rockets scored more than 45 points.. … RB Hunter Carley scored three TDs and finished with 147 yards on 17 carries. Trey Maziarz hit a 37-yard field goal and was 6 for 6 on extra points. This week’s game figures to play a key role in the KRC race. R-B went four consecutive seasons between 2019-2022 without a loss in KRC play. … R-B beat Sandwich 49-7 in last year’s meeting.

FND pick: Sandwich

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: