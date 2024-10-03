Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 6 of the 2024 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs earned a 56-21 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 5, the team’s third win in four weeks after beating Hampshire 28-21 in Week 2 and Huntley 26-15 in Week 3. Jacobs has dominated its District 300 rivals, with D-C’s last win against Jacobs in 1998… FB Caden DuMelle had 122 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has nine games in a row with 100-plus yards. T.O. Boddie ran for 112 yards and TD runs of 47 and 4 yards. … Jacobs gained 386 yards with 27 first downs. The team scored two defensive TDs, getting a 22-yard interception return by Jack Coates and a 43-yard fumble return by Cooper Peterhans. … Jacobs beat Burlington Central 28-7 last year.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat McHenry 24-14 in Week 5 for the team’s fourth victory. In each of the past two years, the Rockets have missed the playoffs with a 4-5 record. Central hasn’t made the postseason since 2014.… QB Jackson Alcorn was 16-of-19 passing for 259 yards and three TDs last week. LJ Kerr had 121 yards and a TD, also adding 7 1/2 tackles on defense. Caden West added 84 yards and a TD on five catches. … Zach Samaan had 10 1/2 tackles and a fumble recovery, McKade Naus had 8 1/2 tackles and Liam Ballantyne had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Hampshire 29-22 last week in a tight FVC game in which the teams were tied at 22 in the fourth quarter, snapping a two-game skid. … QB Braylon Bower tossed a 21-yard TD pass to WR Jordan Oruche in the fourth quarter to break the tie. Bower added a 4-yard TD run and had a 29-yard TD pass to Wyatt Fleck on a fourth-and-15 play. All 22 of Hampshire’s points came in the second quarter. ... RB Reichen Dvorak added a 5-yard TD run late in the first half to tie the game at 22.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South picked up its second win in a row last week after an 0-2 start, beating crosstown rival Crystal Lake Central 30-24. South defeated Hampshire 9-0 in Week 4 after being outscored 102-20 in its first three games against Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central. … South had a blocked punt, three field goals and a kickoff return for a TD in the win against the Tigers … RB Logan Miller had 134 yards and two TDs, including a game-tying 76-yard run in the second quarter. AJ Demirov ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. JJ Semradek made field goals from 40, 34 and 49 yards. ... Huntley beat South 54-43 last year in one of the area’s highest-scoring games.

FND pick: Huntley

Crystal Lake Central's Brett Kramer hands the ball off to Carter Kelley against Crystal Lake South on Friday in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: McHenry was competitive in a 24-14 loss to one-loss Burlington Central last week ... RB Jacob Jones did most of the damage for the Warriors, running for 148 yards on 20 carries and both of the team’s touchdowns. It was Jones’ second straight week with more than 100 yards. ... Central dominated McHenry last year 42-0.

About the Tigers: Central got off to a hot start against crosstown rival Crystal Lake South in Week 5 with a 72-yard rushing TD on the first play from Carter Kelley. It wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell 30-24. Central’s defense has allowed 173 points in its first five games, an average of 34.6 points a game. … Kelley finished with 22 carries and 240 yards. As a team, the Tigers had 354 yards on the ground. … QB Brett Kramer tossed a 24-yard TD pass to Ben Freese that tied the game at 14 late in the second quarter. … Cayden Parks added 103 yards on only two carries, including a 66-yard TD.

FND pick: McHenry

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge suffered its first loss of the season last week to Cary-Grove 18-12 after leading 12-3 at half. The loss snapped an 18-game FVC winning streak for the Wolves. … Junior QB Luke Vanderwiel was a workhorse, running the ball on Prairie Ridge’s first 14 plays and finishing with 42 of the team’s 49 rushes. He finished with a game-high 185 yards and had both of the team’s TDs in the first half. … The Wolves came up a yard short on a fourth-and-20 play to end the game. … Prairie Ridge was ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll last week behind Nazareth, last year’s 5A state champion, and Joliet Catholic. The Wolves received one first-place vote. … Prairie Ridge beat D-C 50-8 last year.

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown lost to Jacobs 56-21 in Week 5, giving up its most points by far this season. Before Week 5, the Chargers’ most points allowed was 24 to Burlington Central in a 24-22 loss. The Chargers have now lost four in a row after beating Crystal Lake South 20-14 in Week 1. … D-C’s defense gave up 386 yards and 27 first downs to Jacobs. … Ed Bailey had had a 92-yard kickoff return for a TD that cut Jacobs’ lead to 21-13 with 8:57 left in the third quarter. Jacobs scored the next 35 points. … Hayden DeMarsh was 9-of-17 passing for 70 yards and Ryan Pierce had 37 receiving yards.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire battled but fell to Huntley 29-22 in their Week 5 matchup, with the Raiders breaking a 22-all tie in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard TD pass. … In last year’s meeting, Hampshire was dominated 34-7 in a loss. … RB Tymere Marshall ran over 20 times and had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. ... Hampshire scored all 22 of its points in the second quarter. ... QB Ryan Prowicz had a 66-yard TD pass to Christian Dupuis.

About the Trojans: C-G defeated Prairie Ridge 18-12 for the first time time in three years to stay perfect and take control of the FVC race. The Trojans are the FVC’s lone undefeated team. Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central have one loss. … FB Logan Abrams scored both of C-G’s TDs, including a 78-yarder on the team’s second play of the second half. He added a 2-yard score later in the half to give the Trojans their first lead and finished with 119 yards. … RB Holden Boone added 90 yards and Jadon Apgar hit a 45-yard field goal. LB Charlie Ciske had a blocked extra point and had a sack on Prairie Ridge’s last drive … C-G was ranked No. 2 in the AP Class 6A poll last week behind East St. Louis, getting two first-place votes. The Trojans defeated Hampshire 41-21 last year.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Richmond-Burton’s Hunter Carley runs the ball against Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton High School in September 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich had no trouble with Harvard in Week 5, getting a 49-7 victory to stay undefeated in the KRC. Sandwich and Woodstock North are both 3-0 and tied for first. … The Indians racked up 429 yards from scrimmage and led 42-0 at the half. RB Simeion Harris ran six times for 141 yards and two TDs, including a 55-yard score, and Nick Michalek ran four times for 112 yards and two TDs. … Sandwich held Harvard to 142 yards.

About the Rockets: R-B beat Woodstock 45-14 in Week 5 for its second win in a row after suffering back-to-back losses to Quincy Notre Dame (22-10) and Johnsburg (21-14). It was the second week in a row that the Rockets scored more than 45 points.. … RB Hunter Carley scored three TDs and finished with 147 yards on 17 carries. Trey Maziarz hit a 37-yard field goal and was 6 for 6 on extra points. This week’s game figures to play a key role in the KRC race. R-B went four consecutive seasons between 2019-2022 without a loss in KRC play. … R-B beat Sandwich 49-7 in last year’s meeting.

FND pick: Sandwich

Marengo (3-2, 2-1) at Johnsburg (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo earned a key 42-0 win against Plano in Week 5 as the Indians look to get back to the Class 4A playoffs after missing last year. QB David Lopez had a monster game with five TDs (three rushing, two passing). He threw a 10-yard TD pass to Deacan Grandinetti (three catches, 52 yards) and an 8-yard TD pass to Parker Mandelky. Lopez finished with 200 total yards, running for 87 and scoring on plays of 25, 6 and 1 yards. … RB Gavin Baros added a 4-yard TD. … Marengo’s defense allowed only 34 total yards and one first down. Brady Kentgen had a pass deflection and tackle for loss, Connor Sacco had a tackle for loss and fumble recovery and Drew Litchfield had a sack.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Woodstock North 26-21 in Week 5, its second consecutive one-score loss after beating Richmond-Burton 21-14 in Week 3. The Skyhawks lost another close game to Sandwich 28-21 in Week 4. … RB Brett Centnarowicz carried the ball 18 times for 152 yards. QB Carter Block was 11-of-17 passing for 136 yards and an INT. … RB Duke Mays had a 2-yard TD. Johnsburg scored on its first possession of the second half on 7-yard pass from Block to Trey Russell. Trailing 26-14, Johnsburg went 99 yards, pulling to within 26-21 on a Mario Zakrzewski 1-yard run with 4:40 remaining. … Johnsburg lost to Marengo 25-18 last year.

FND pick: Johnsburg

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North continued its perfect season with a 26-21 win against Johnsburg in Week 5. It’s the first 5-0 start in program history and makes the team playoff eligible for the first time since 2018. North is tied with Sandwich for the KRC lead. … North had another big rushing performance with 359 yards on the ground. … FB David Randecker had 132 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns. … On the second play of the game, QB Parker Halihan broke free for an 82-yard TD. He had a game-high 160 yards. The Thunder have scored 219 points in five games, an average of 43.8 points a game. … Woodstock North beat Harvard 48-3 last year.

About the Hornets: Harvard fell behind 42-0 at halftime against Sandwich and ultimately lost 49-7. It was the third loss in a row, all in KRC, since the Hornets won their first two games of the year to end a 20-game losing streak. ... Harvard finished with only 142 total yards in the loss. QB Adam Cooke had 16 carries for 81 yards and was 4-of-11 passing for 31 yards and an INT. ... Harvard’s defense has allowed 49 points in two straight games.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Plano (1-4, 0-3) at Woodstock (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano couldn’t get anything going in a 42-0 loss to Marengo in Week 5. The Reapers were held to 34 total yards and had one first down in the game. Marengo recovered two fumbles and forced two punts on Plano’s first four possessions. … Plano has lost four in a row since a 17-14 win against Ottawa in the season opener. In those losses, the Reapers have scored only 29 points, three times being held to six points or less.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock struggled to keep up with Richmond-Burton in a 45-14 loss in Week 5. After a 2-1 start, the Streaks have lost two in a row, including a 31-10 loss to Marengo in Week 4. ... Woodstock’s schedule doesn’t get any easier down the stretch with KRC games left against Sandwich (3-2), Johnsburg (2-3) and Woodstock North (5-0). ... Woodstock and Plano did not face each other last year.

FND pick: Woodstock

Marian Central’s Dan French (left) Robert Hernon (center) and others block against Bishop McNamara at George Harding Field in Woodstock in September 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central (2-3, 2-1) at Chicago Hope Academy (1-4, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central had its biggest offensive performance of the season with a 42-8 win against Christ the King in Week 5. RB Nick Schmid scored four TDS, running for 103 yards and three scores and adding an 83-yard kickoff return for a score. His rushing scores were on plays of 9, 17 and 35 yards. … Eddie Kowalczyk added 81 rushing yards and a TD, and Picasso Ruiz was 4-of-9 passing for 44 yards and a score. Andrew Thielsen caught a 32-yard TD pass. Vance Williams and Steven Sarfo both had a fumble recovery. … The Hurricanes lost to Chicago Hope Academy 28-26 last year, which ended up being a big loss for Marian, which missed the playoffs with a 4-5 record. After Week 6, Marian still has games against Aurora Christian (3-2), St. Edward (0-5) and Wheaton Academy (4-1).

About the Eagles: Chicago Hope Academy lost to Chicago Christian 35-12 last week. Marian lost to Chicago Christian 27-6 in their Week 4 game. ... The Eagles have struggled offensively so far, averaging just under 14 points a game. The defense is allowing 32.4 points a game, but they have already faced some of their toughest opponents on their schedule in Wilmington (44-6 loss) and Wheaton Academy (42-14).

FND pick: Marian Central

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

South Beloit (4-1, 4-1) at Alden-Hebron (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sobos: South Beloit is one of two teams in the Illinois 8-Man North Division with a 4-1 record. The Sobos trail only Polo and Milledgeville, who are both 5-0. ... In Week 5, South Beloit earned a 35-14 win against Ashton-Franklin Center for the team’s fourth straight victory. The Sobos’ lone loss was to Polo 44-8 in the season opener. They have averaged more than 40 points a game in their wins.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron fell to 2-3 with a 54-6 loss to Polo in Week 5. The Giants’ lone touchdown came on a 2-yard run from Caleb Linneman. A-H finds itself with another tough opponent in Week 6 against the Sobos. The Giants’ first six opponents, including South Beloit, have a combined record of 21-9. ... A-H’s remaining games after that are River Ridge (1-4), Hiawatha (1-4) and Ashton-Franklin Center (0-5).

FND pick: South Beloit