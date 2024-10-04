Plainfield North football vs. Oswego East score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Plainfield North faces Oswego East in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plainfield North vs. Oswego East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego East High School

Plainfield North-Oswego East preview

About the Tigers: Plainfield North might be one of the more deceptive 2-3 teams in the state considering the losses have come to teams that have a combined 13-2 record. The Tigers have gotten steady defensive play throughout the year and while the offense hasn’t been very prolific as of yet QB Justus Byrd seems to be progressing each week and with a pair of WR’s like Omar Coleman and Amiel Clark could potentially make things happen over the second half of the season.

About the Wolves: Oswego East dropped a 17-7 loss to Minooka last week, a somewhat familiar refrain this season. The Wolves’ defense kept them competitive well into the second half. But the offense failed to score double-digit points for the third time. Missed opportunities like dropped passes on third downs have been the story. Junior running back Jasiah Watson scored on a TD run for Oswego East’s lone points in his return from mono. Plainfield North beat Oswego East 14-10 last season.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

How to watch Plainfield North vs. Oswego East football game livestream

The Plainfield North vs. Oswego East game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates