2024 Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 6

Southwest Prairie Conference West

Oswego (5-0, 1-0) at Bolingbrook (3-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego last week was pushed more than it had been over the course of the first four games, but rallied from a one-touchdown halftime deficit to beat Plainfield North 21-13. The Panthers are 5-0 for the first time since 2019. Jeremiah Cain had a sack, forced fumble and go-ahead touchdown catch, one of his five total catches, from Brett Connolly in a three-play span in the fourth quarter last week. Ayden Villa ran for 96 yards on 19 carries. Iowa recruit and senior linebacker Carson Cooney had a 9-yard TD run out of the Wildcat formation, and could be a wrinkle to watch offensively going forward. This is the first conference meeting between these two programs, but there is a memorable recent playoff history. Bolingbrook beat Oswego 31-30 in double overtime in a 2019 second-round game, and 31-28 in overtime in a 2014 second-round game, both at Bolingbrook.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook has now pivoted above the .500 mark after an 0-2 start. The Raiders have definitely shown an affinity for strong defense over the past few games, creating key turnovers and holding their last three opponents to a combined 25 points. Sophomore RB TJ Bell has quickly evolved into being a potent threat for the Raiders out of the backfield.

FND Pick: Oswego

Plainfield North (2-3, 0-1) at Oswego East (2-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Plainfield North might be one of the more deceptive 2-3 teams in the state considering the losses have come to teams that have a combined 13-2 record. The Tigers have gotten steady defensive play throughout the year and while the offense hasn’t been very prolific as of yet QB Justus Byrd seems to be progressing each week and with a pair of WR’s like Omar Coleman and Amiel Clark could potentially make things happen over the second half of the season.

About the Wolves: Oswego East dropped a 17-7 loss to Minooka last week, a somewhat familiar refrain this season. The Wolves’ defense kept them competitive well into the second half. But the offense failed to score double-digit points for the third time. Missed opportunities like dropped passes on third downs have been the story. Junior running back Jasiah Watson scored on a TD run for Oswego East’s lone points in his return from mono. Plainfield North beat Oswego East 14-10 last season.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Yorkville is coming off a 17-6 loss to Bolingbrook. Junior QB Jack Beetham was 16-for-30 passing, and Dyllan Malone had six catches for 59 yards. Malone also scored Yorkville’s lone TD on a 16-yard run. But the Foxes had a net minus 11 yards rushing, the second time in five games Yorkville has had negative rushing yards. Yorkville was also hurt by nine penalties for 80 yards. Defensively, Bryce Griffin and Lincoln Reuterskiold each had three solo tackles against Bolingbrook, Reuterskiold adding six assists. Yorkville beat Minooka 17-13 last season.

About the Indians: Minooka has blended close calls with runaway victories this season but in either circumstance the Indians have gotten pretty consistent play from its defense. No opponent has scored more than 14 points in any game against Minooka an attribute that came in handy in Week 5 when the offense didn’t produce as prolific of numbers as it has in most of its games as it scratched out a 17-7 win over Oswego East.

FND Pick: Minooka

Kishwaukee River Conference

Sandwich (3-2, 3-0) at Richmond-Burton (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich had no trouble with Harvard in Week 5, getting a 49-7 victory to stay undefeated in the KRC. Sandwich and Woodstock North are both 3-0 and tied for first. Sandwich seems to have picked up steam after an 0-2 start to the season. The Indians racked up 429 yards from scrimmage and led 42-0 at the half against Harvard. RB Simeion Harris ran six times for 141 yards and two TDs, including a 55-yard score, and Nick Michalek ran four times for 112 yards and two TDs. Cole Leeper had an interception on Harvard’s first possession of the game and Sandwich held the Hornets to 142 yards.

About the Rockets: R-B beat Woodstock 45-14 in Week 5 for its second win in a row after suffering back-to-back losses to Quincy Notre Dame (22-10) and Johnsburg (21-14). It was the second week in a row that the Rockets scored more than 45 points. RB Hunter Carley scored three TDs and finished with 147 yards on 17 carries. Trey Maziarz hit a 37-yard field goal and was 6 for 6 on extra points. This week’s game figures to play a key role in the KRC race. R-B went four consecutive seasons between 2019-2022 without a loss in KRC play. R-B beat Sandwich 49-7 in last year’s meeting.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

-- Alex Kantecki

Plano (1-4, 0-3) at Woodstock (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano couldn’t get anything going in a 42-0 loss to Marengo in Week 5. The Reapers were held to 34 total yards and had one first down in the game. Marengo recovered two fumbles and forced two punts on Plano’s first four possessions. Plano has lost four in a row since a 17-14 win against Ottawa in the season opener. In those losses, the Reapers have scored only 39 points, twice being held to six points or less.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock struggled to keep up with Richmond-Burton in a 45-14 loss in Week 5. After a 2-1 start, the Streaks have lost two in a row, including a 31-10 loss to Marengo in Week 4. Woodstock’s schedule doesn’t get any easier down the stretch with KRC games left against Sandwich (3-2), Johnsburg (2-3) and Woodstock North (5-0). Woodstock and Plano did not face each other last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Woodstock

-- Alex Kantecki