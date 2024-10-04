Oswego football vs. Bolingbrook score, news, our pick, live coverage

Oswego faces Bolingbrook in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Chris Casey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oswego vs. Bolingbrook kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bolingbrook High School

Oswego-Bolingbrook preview

About the Panthers: Oswego last week was pushed more than it had been over the course of the first four games, but rallied from a one-touchdown halftime deficit to beat Plainfield North 21-13. The Panthers are 5-0 for the first time since 2019. Jeremiah Cain had a sack, forced fumble and go-ahead touchdown catch, one of his five total catches, from Brett Connolly in a three-play span in the fourth quarter last week. Ayden Villa ran for 96 yards on 19 carries. Iowa recruit and senior linebacker Carson Cooney had a 9-yard TD run out of the Wildcat formation, and could be a wrinkle to watch offensively going forward. This is the first conference meeting between these two programs, but there is a memorable recent playoff history. Bolingbrook beat Oswego 31-30 in double overtime in a 2019 second-round game, and 31-28 in overtime in a 2014 second-round game, both at Bolingbrook.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook has now pivoted above the .500 mark after an 0-2 start. The Raiders have definitely shown an affinity for strong defense over the past few games, creating key turnovers and holding their last three opponents to a combined 25 points. Sophomore RB TJ Bell has quickly evolved into being a potent threat for the Raiders out of the backfield.

FND Pick: Oswego

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: