October 04, 2024
Marengo football vs. Johnsburg score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Andy Tavegia for Shaw Local
Johnsburg’s Duke Mays runs the ball in varsity football on Friday Sept. 27, 2024, at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock.

Johnsburg’s Duke Mays runs the ball in varsity football at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo faces Johnsburg in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marengo vs. Johnsburg kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Johnsburg High School

Marengo-Johnsburg preview

About the Indians: Marengo earned a key 42-0 win against Plano in Week 5 as the Indians look to get back to the Class 4A playoffs after missing last year. QB David Lopez had a monster game with five TDs (three rushing, two passing). He threw a 10-yard TD pass to Deacan Grandinetti (three catches, 52 yards) and an 8-yard TD pass to Parker Mandelky. Lopez finished with 200 total yards, running for 87 and scoring on plays of 25, 6 and 1 yards. … RB Gavin Baros added a 4-yard TD. … Marengo’s defense allowed only 34 total yards and one first down. Brady Kentgen had a pass deflection and tackle for loss, Connor Sacco had a tackle for loss and fumble recovery and Drew Litchfield had a sack.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Woodstock North 26-21 in Week 5, its second consecutive one-score loss after beating Richmond-Burton 21-14 in Week 3. The Skyhawks lost another close game to Sandwich 28-21 in Week 4. … RB Brett Centnarowicz carried the ball 18 times for 152 yards. QB Carter Block was 11-of-17 passing for 136 yards and an INT. … RB Duke Mays had a 2-yard TD. Johnsburg scored on its first possession of the second half on 7-yard pass from Block to Trey Russell. Trailing 26-14, Johnsburg went 99 yards, pulling to within 26-21 on a Mario Zakrzewski 1-yard run with 4:40 remaining. … Johnsburg lost to Marengo 25-18 last year.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Postgame analysis:

