Marengo football vs. Johnsburg score, news, our pick, live coverage

What to know

Marengo vs. Johnsburg kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Johnsburg High School

Marengo-Johnsburg preview

About the Indians: Marengo earned a key 42-0 win against Plano in Week 5 as the Indians look to get back to the Class 4A playoffs after missing last year. QB David Lopez had a monster game with five TDs (three rushing, two passing). He threw a 10-yard TD pass to Deacan Grandinetti (three catches, 52 yards) and an 8-yard TD pass to Parker Mandelky. Lopez finished with 200 total yards, running for 87 and scoring on plays of 25, 6 and 1 yards. … RB Gavin Baros added a 4-yard TD. … Marengo’s defense allowed only 34 total yards and one first down. Brady Kentgen had a pass deflection and tackle for loss, Connor Sacco had a tackle for loss and fumble recovery and Drew Litchfield had a sack.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Woodstock North 26-21 in Week 5, its second consecutive one-score loss after beating Richmond-Burton 21-14 in Week 3. The Skyhawks lost another close game to Sandwich 28-21 in Week 4. … RB Brett Centnarowicz carried the ball 18 times for 152 yards. QB Carter Block was 11-of-17 passing for 136 yards and an INT. … RB Duke Mays had a 2-yard TD. Johnsburg scored on its first possession of the second half on 7-yard pass from Block to Trey Russell. Trailing 26-14, Johnsburg went 99 yards, pulling to within 26-21 on a Mario Zakrzewski 1-yard run with 4:40 remaining. … Johnsburg lost to Marengo 25-18 last year.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Postgame analysis:

