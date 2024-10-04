La Salle-Peru football vs. Ottawa score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

La Salle-Peru faces Ottawa in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

La Salle-Peru vs. Ottawa kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: King Field

La Salle-Peru-Ottawa preview

About the Cavaliers: This is the second of two games between the rivals, a result of the two holes opened in the schedule when Sandwich and Plano defected to the Kishwaukee River Conference. L-P won their 125th meeting 33-0 back in Week 3, its 10th consecutive win over Ottawa. Now, however, the Cavs are dealing with multiple injuries following last week’s 48-20 homecoming loss to Rochelle, a game in which the Hubs ran for 432 yards. On the positive side, the continued development of freshman QB Marion Persich (18 of 35, 235 yards, two TDs passing last week) has made L-P’s offense tough to stop, and with a win here the Cavaliers keep their playoff hopes alive.

About the Pirates: Ottawa has dropped three straight since a 1-1 start, the closest game among them a 29-point loss to Kaneland the last time the Pirates took King Field. While the offense has been shut out twice during that stretch, the defense also needs to improve for the Pirates to earn the season split. The defense allowed 33 points to L-P in their first meeting, 49 to Kaneland and 63 last week in a shutout loss at powerhouse Sycamore. Ottawa is averaging 210.4 yards per game of offense but allowing 312.6 and has twice as many giveaways as takeaways. L-P leads the all-time series 70-50-5.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

How to watch La Salle-Peru vs. Ottawa football game livestream

The La Salle-Peru vs. Ottawa game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: