The Times Week 6 previews: Ottawa hosts meeting 126 with L-P; FCW has defending I8FA champs

The Ottawa sideline reacts after the Pirates caused La Salle-Peru to fumble in the first quarter at Howard Fellows Stadium during the first of two meetings between the old rivals this season. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at Week 6 across The Times coverage area.

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (2-3, 0-2) at Ottawa (1-4, 0-2)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday at King Field

About the Cavaliers: This is the second of two scheduled meetings between the old rivals, a result of the two holes opened in the schedule when Sandwich and Plano defected to the Kishwaukee River Conference. L-P won their 126th meeting 33-0 back in Week 3, its 10th consecutive win over Ottawa. Now, however, the Cavs are dealing with multiple injuries following last week’s 48-20 homecoming loss to Rochelle, a game in which the Hubs ran for 432 yards. On the positive side, the continued development of freshman QB Marion Persich (18 of 35, 235 yards, two TDs passing last week) has made L-P’s offense tough to stop, and with a win here the Cavaliers keep their playoff hopes alive.

About the Pirates: Ottawa has dropped three straight since a 1-1 start, the closest game among them a 29-point loss to Kaneland the last time the Pirates took King Field. While the offense has been shut out twice in that stretch, the defense – allowing 33 points to L-P in their first meeting, 49 to Kaneland and 63 last week in a shutout loss at powerhouse Sycamore – also needs to improve for the Pirates to earn the season split here and play spoiler to the Cavaliers’ slim but not out of the question postseason hopes. Ottawa is averaging 210.4 yards per game of offense, but allowing 312.6 and has twice as many giveaways as takeaways. L-P leads the all-time series 70-50-5.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Illinois Central Eight

Lisle (0-5, 0-3) at Streator (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday at Doug Dieken Stadium

About the Lions: The Lions have yet to be in competitive game this season, coming in 0-5 with an average final score of 52.2-4.2. That – and the fact Lisle has scored just three touchdowns this season and never more than one in any single contest – should be tempered with the fact the Lions have played a pretty tough schedule, including three teams (Seneca, Wilmington, Manteno) still undefeated and a Coal City squad that, while it beat Lisle 74-0, also defeated Streator 56-6. Doubtless this is one Lisle, like Streator, has had circled on its calendar as a good chance at a win through those lopsided losses. Streator won last year’s meeting 54-21.

About the Bulldogs: Streator is coming off a heartbreaking loss on a field goal as time expired in Herscher, the Bulldogs’ fourth straight defeat since an eight-point win in the season opener at still-winless Decatur Eisenhower. Like after that season-starting win, however, there are quite a few positives the Bulldogs can bring into this week’s homecoming game, including a still strong running game led by Jordan Lukes (10 carries for 40 yards last week), a defense that limited Herscher to 230 yards from scrimmage thanks to big performances from Cole Winterrowd and Sharonn Morton and the play-making ability of QB Isaiah Weibel (16 of 26, 198 yards, three TDs vs. Herscher).

Friday Night Drive pick: Streator

Chicagoland Prairie

Dwight/GSW (3-2, 1-1) at Seneca (5-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: A 3-0 start where it was blowing out all its opponents is in danger of becoming a 3-3 start unless Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington can pull off the upset. The Trojans lost a close one 26-21 two weeks ago at Marquette before adding powerhouse Maroa-Forsyth last week to fill a hole in the schedule and falling 57-16. With 1-4 St. Bede, 0-5 Alton Marquette and a rematch with the local Marquette in the final third of the regular season, this isn’t a do-or-die, must-win game for the Trojans’ playoff hopes, but they no doubt would like to enter the final stretch with some positive momentum.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca turned in another dominating effort in Week 5, blanking Aurora Central Catholic 41-0, the Irish’s 25th consecutive regular season victory. Seneca’s power-T churned up 383 rushing yards and scored on every possession, led again by RB Brody Rademacher (nine carries, 147 yards). This, however, will be Seneca’s first game this season against an opponent with an above-.500 record at the time of the meeting. Per research by Friday Night Drive’s Brian Hoxsey, Seneca leads the all-time series 31-19, having won the last nine meetings since Dwight’s last victory in 2006.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

Marquette's Payton Gutierrez lunges for a few extra yards against St. Bede. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette 1, Walther Christian 0 (forfeit)

About the forfeit: Marquette Academy (4-2 overall, 3-0 Chicagoland Prairie) had its second consecutive Saturday afternoon game scheduled until Walther Christian forfeited early Wednesday afternoon. Marquette is coming off last weekend’s 43-7 handling of rival St. Bede. The schedule sets up nicely for the Crusaders – known for playing fundamental football and already winners of two straight – to put together a run and lock up their 12th consecutive Class 1A playoff berth before finishing the season at Seneca in Week 8 and in a rematch with Dwight/GSW in Week 9, but after this forfeit they have to focus on the task at hand with a Week 7 visit from 2-3 Aurora Central Catholic, which took care of Walther Christian 60-7 earlier this season. Already the odd duck remaining geographically in the Chicagoland Prairie Conference, Walther Christian (0-4, 0-3) also forfeited its league contest with Dwight/GSW last week. Of the three games the Broncos have played, none have been all that competitive – a 44-0 loss to Christ the King, a 61-0 defeat at the hands of St. Bede and the aforementioned 60-7 loss to Aurora Central Catholic. Walther Christian came into the season returning 15 starters from a winless 2023, but that experience hasn’t led to a better 2024 as of yet. There has been no announcement of Marquette finding a replacement opponent as of press time.

Kishwaukee River

Sandwich (3-2, 3-0) at Richmond-Burton (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich’s 0-2 start seems like a distant, bad memory after a 3-0 start to Kishwaukee River Conference play, including Friday’s dominating 49-7 handling of Harvard on homecoming. Sandwich piled up 429 yards on offense led by Simeion Harris’ 141 and two touchdowns along with Nick Michalek’s 112 and two TDs. Sandwich’s 138 points allowed is the second-most in the KRC, but it should be noted 94 of those points were surrendered in Weeks 1-2 to 5-0 Manteno and 5-0 Wilmington.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton has snapped a two-game losing streak – both close defeats to Quincy Notre Dame (22-10) and Johnsburg (21-14) – with a two-game winning streak, dominating Harvard (49-7) and Woodstock (45-14). Hunter Carley’s 17 rushes for 147 yards and three TDs led the Rockets to last week’s 31-point triumph in Woodstock. A strong stretch of schedule awaits following this one, making this a key one for both teams’ playoff plans.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Heart of Central Illinois Small

Fieldcrest (1-4, 0-4) at Fisher (1-4, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: While not eliminated from playoff consideration, the Knights’ hopes to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019′s Class 2A semifinal appearance took a serious hit with Friday’s 21-0 home loss to Warrensburg-Latham. Fieldcrest was competitive, though, and continues to be led by workhorse RB Eddie Lorton (102 rushes for 540 yards this season). A win here is a must to keep any realistic playoff path open with GCMS and Tuscola coming up in Weeks 7-8.

About the Bunnies: Fisher is coming off its first victory since early in the fall 2021 season – a 51-40 shootout win over Fieldcrest, in fact – snapping a 19-game losing streak last week with a 21-12 edging of independent Red Hill. That losing streak included last fall’s 40-0 loss at Fieldcrest. Fullback Jeremiah Todd entered the season as the Bunnies’ top returning weapon.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fieldcrest

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio (4-1) at FCW (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday in Flanagan

About the Clippers: The defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champions, the Amboy co-op was stunned last week with a 34-22 loss to a Ridgewood co-op it had defeated not only in last season’s I8FA championship 74-22, but 36-8 to open this season. That snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Clippers, but the defending state champs are still awfully good led by QB Eddie Jones and RBs Brayden Klein and Josh McKendry and will be anxious to return to their winning ways.

About the Falcons: Of its four victories this season, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland has none over teams currently at or above .500. The Falcons – a 30-7 loser in Week 3′s meeting with I8FA runner-up Ridgewood, which defeated Amboy last Friday – will have a few chances to change that in the coming weeks, starting with this visit from the defending I8FA champs, who eliminated FCW from the playoffs last fall. Coming up after this one, the Falcons, victors in two straight, visit undefeated West Central and have a return date with 4-1 Ridgewood in Cambridge.

Friday Night Drive pick: Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio