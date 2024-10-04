October 04, 2024
Jacobs football vs. Burlington Central score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Shaw Local News Network
Jacobs’ Mike Cannady runs the ball in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary.

Jacobs faces Burlington Central in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joe Aguilar will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Jacobs vs. Burlington Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Burlington Central High School

Jacobs-Burlington Central preview

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs earned a 56-21 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 5, the team’s third win in four weeks after beating Hampshire 28-21 in Week 2 and Huntley 26-15 in Week 3. Jacobs has dominated its District 300 rivals, with D-C’s last win against Jacobs in 1998… FB Caden DuMelle had 122 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has nine games in a row with 100-plus yards. T.O. Boddie ran for 112 yards and TD runs of 47 and 4 yards. … Jacobs gained 386 yards with 27 first downs. The team scored two defensive TDs, getting a 22-yard interception return by Jack Coates and a 43-yard fumble return by Cooper Peterhans. … Jacobs beat Burlington Central 28-7 last year.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat McHenry 24-14 in Week 5 for the team’s fourth victory. In each of the past two years, the Rockets have missed the playoffs with a 4-5 record. Central hasn’t made the postseason since 2014.… QB Jackson Alcorn was 16-of-19 passing for 259 yards and three TDs last week. LJ Kerr had 121 yards and a TD, also adding 7 1/2 tackles on defense. Caden West added 84 yards and a TD on five catches. … Zach Samaan had 10 1/2 tackles and a fumble recovery, McKade Naus had 8 1/2 tackles and Liam Ballantyne had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

