Jacobs football vs. Burlington Central score, news, our pick, live coverage

Jacobs’ Mike Cannady runs the ball in varsity football at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What to know

Jacobs vs. Burlington Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Burlington Central High School

Jacobs-Burlington Central preview

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs earned a 56-21 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 5, the team’s third win in four weeks after beating Hampshire 28-21 in Week 2 and Huntley 26-15 in Week 3. Jacobs has dominated its District 300 rivals, with D-C’s last win against Jacobs in 1998… FB Caden DuMelle had 122 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has nine games in a row with 100-plus yards. T.O. Boddie ran for 112 yards and TD runs of 47 and 4 yards. … Jacobs gained 386 yards with 27 first downs. The team scored two defensive TDs, getting a 22-yard interception return by Jack Coates and a 43-yard fumble return by Cooper Peterhans. … Jacobs beat Burlington Central 28-7 last year.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat McHenry 24-14 in Week 5 for the team’s fourth victory. In each of the past two years, the Rockets have missed the playoffs with a 4-5 record. Central hasn’t made the postseason since 2014.… QB Jackson Alcorn was 16-of-19 passing for 259 yards and three TDs last week. LJ Kerr had 121 yards and a TD, also adding 7 1/2 tackles on defense. Caden West added 84 yards and a TD on five catches. … Zach Samaan had 10 1/2 tackles and a fumble recovery, McKade Naus had 8 1/2 tackles and Liam Ballantyne had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

