October 04, 2024
Huntley football vs. Crystal Lake South score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

By Thom Gippert for Shaw Local
Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel flies to the ground as he tries to get into the engine after being hit by Huntley's Colin Masten (left) and Charles Condon III (right) during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Huntley High School.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel flies to the ground as he tries to get into the engine after being hit by Huntley's Colin Masten (left) and Charles Condon III (right) during a Fox Valley Conference football game at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Huntley faces Crystal Lake South in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Huntley vs. Crystal Lake South kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake South High School

Huntley-Crystal Lake South preview

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Hampshire 29-22 last week in a tight FVC game in which the teams were tied at 22 in the fourth quarter, snapping a two-game skid. … QB Braylon Bower tossed a 21-yard TD pass to WR Jordan Oruche in the fourth quarter to break the tie. Bower added a 4-yard TD run and had a 29-yard TD pass to Wyatt Fleck on a fourth-and-15 play. All 22 of Hampshire’s points came in the second quarter. ... RB Reichen Dvorak added a 5-yard TD run late in the first half to tie the game at 22.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South picked up its second win in a row last week after an 0-2 start, beating crosstown rival Crystal Lake Central 30-24. South defeated Hampshire 9-0 in Week 4 after being outscored 102-20 in its first three games against Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central. … South had a blocked punt, three field goals and a kickoff return for a TD in the win against the Tigers … RB Logan Miller had 134 yards and two TDs, including a game-tying 76-yard run in the second quarter. AJ Demirov ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. JJ Semradek made field goals from 40, 34 and 49 yards. ... Huntley beat South 54-43 last year in one of the area’s highest-scoring games.

FND pick: Huntley

How to watch Huntley vs. Crystal Lake South football game livestream

The Huntley vs. Crystal Lake South game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

