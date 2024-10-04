Geneva football vs. Batavia score, news, our pick, live coverage

Geneva faces Batavia in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Geneva vs. Batavia kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Batavia High School

Geneva-Batavia preview

About the Vikings: Geneva’s 21-18 loss to the Bulldogs last season was the closest it’s ever been to defeating Dennis Piron, as well as the closest game between the two rivals since 2007, when the Vikings won 14-12. However, this season may be their best chance at finally snapping that streak. The Vikings enter play averaging 50 points a game, which is thanks in large part to the connection between quarterback Tony Chahino and wide receiver Talyn Taylor. The two have connected just 18 times this season, but the Georgia commit has made the connections work with 573 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. But even with that explosiveness, head coach Boone Thorgesen knows that it’s going to be a tough battle, but he knows that the team needs to not play in the past.

“We know that if we want to accomplish our goals for this year, we have to go out and beat Batavia,” Thorgesen said. “But it’s a tough task because of how well they’re coached and how good of a football program they are. But we’re up for that challenge.”

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is currently on their longest win streak (13 games) and the second longest streak in the rivalry, with Geneva winning 18 straight from 1967-1985 under head coach Jerry Auchstetter. A lot of that success has been due to the defense, and they’ll look to be a big factor in Week 6 as well. Offenses have only managed an average of 146.4 yards a game so far against Batavia, including just 25.6 yards on the ground. Pair that with the explosive play on offense from running back Nathan Whitwell, who has 923 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, and Batavia has a plan of attack that has helped them beat opponents by an average of 30 points so far. While the turbulent offense of Geneva will prove to be a big test for the defense, Piron knows that this game may be one of the best ever played in Kane County when all is said and done.

“It’ll be a wonderful night between two really talented and well-coached football programs,” Piron said. “Boone’s done a wonderful job over there and they’ve got something building over there. We’re excited about them coming to Batavia, and may the better team win.”

FND Pick: Batavia

Postgame analysis:

