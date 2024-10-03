Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 6 of the 2024 season

DuKane conference

Geneva (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference) at Batavia (5-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Geneva’s 21-18 loss to the Bulldogs last season was the closest it’s ever been to defeating Dennis Piron, as well as the closest game between the two rivals since 2007, when the Vikings won 14-12. However, this season may be their best chance at finally snapping that streak. The Vikings enter play averaging 50 points a game, which is thanks in large part to the connection between quarterback Tony Chahino and wide receiver Talyn Taylor. The two have connected just 18 times this season, but the Georgia commit has made the connections work with 573 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. But even with that explosiveness, head coach Boone Thorgesen knows that it’s going to be a tough battle, but he knows that the team needs to not play in the past.

“We know that if we want to accomplish our goals for this year, we have to go out and beat Batavia,” Thorgesen said. “But it’s a tough task because of how well they’re coached and how good of a football program they are. But we’re up for that challenge.”

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is currently on their longest win streak (13 games) and the second longest streak in the rivalry, with Geneva winning 18 straight from 1967-1985 under head coach Jerry Auchstetter. A lot of that success has been due to the defense, and they’ll look to be a big factor in Week 6 as well. Offenses have only managed an average of 146.4 yards a game so far against Batavia, including just 25.6 yards on the ground. Pair that with the explosive play on offense from running back Nathan Whitwell, who has 923 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, and Batavia has a plan of attack that has helped them beat opponents by an average of 30 points so far. While the turbulent offense of Geneva will prove to be a big test for the defense, Piron knows that this game may be one of the best ever played in Kane County when all is said and done.

“It’ll be a wonderful night between two really talented and well-coached football programs,” Piron said. “Boone’s done a wonderful job over there and they’ve got something building over there. We’re excited about them coming to Batavia, and may the better team win.”

FND Pick: Batavia

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: While the overall record at St. Charles East isn’t the best, the team is looking like one of the best they’ve had since the turn of the decade. The Saints have already eclipsed their point totals from each of the past three seasons in just five games. On top of that, East is coming off an OT 27-21 victory over Lake Park last week. While junior quarterback JT Padron has been a big contributor to the growth on offense, it hasn’t been quite as big as the play from junior running back Xander Salazar to start conference play. After not finding the end zone in either of the team’s first two games, he’s scored seven times over the last three games —including the game winner last week — while averaging 133 yards a game on the ground.

About the North Stars: St. Charles North proved that they can be down, but they are never out of a game last week. After being down 32-23 with just a minute left against Wheaton Warrenville South, senior quarterback Ethan Plumb scored on a rushing touchdown, and then threw an 18-yard touchdown 37 seconds later to eventually win the game 37-32. While Plumb was ultimately the hero in that game, senior running back Joell Holloman has been a key factor in each conference game, averaging over 120 yards on the ground a game while also having six touchdowns. The North Stars have won the last four meetings against their crosstown rivals, and will hope to get another one to start off a three-game stretch against teams who are currently under the .500 mark.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

Interstate 8

Sycamore (5-0, 2-0) at Kaneland (4-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Sycamore ran its record to 5-0 with a 63-0 win against Ottawa, dominating across the board. Each of their first four wins was by a single score. The Spartans benefited from defensive touchdowns by Carter York and Burke Gautcher and have forced nine turnovers on the season. The team has also sacked their opponent 12 times, including four for Owen DePauw and two by Caden O’Donnell. Caden Wicks is tied for the team lead with four tackles for a loss with DePauw while Kyle Prebil and O’Donnell have three each. Kaneland had scored more than 40 points in Weeks 3 and 4 before a 50-10 loss at Morris last week. Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he expects a much better version of the Knights on Friday.

About the Knights: Coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights hadn’t turned the ball over more than once on the season before losing 50-10 to Morris last week. Chase Kruckenberg, so strong at quarterback through the first four weeks, tossed a pair of picks. But Thorgesen said he absolutely believes the first-year starter and senior will bounce back against the Spartans. He said the loss last week to a very good football team has both him and the team prepared for another strong team this week.

FND pick: Sycamore

- Eddie Carifio

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs earned a 56-21 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 5, the team’s third win in four weeks after beating Hampshire 28-21 in Week 2 and Huntley 26-15 in Week 3. Jacobs has dominated its District 300 rivals, with D-C’s last win against Jacobs in 1998… FB Caden DuMelle had 122 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has nine games in a row with 100-plus yards. T.O. Boddie ran for 112 yards and TD runs of 47 and 4 yards. … Jacobs gained 386 yards with 27 first downs. The team scored two defensive TDs, getting a 22-yard interception return by Jack Coates and a 43-yard fumble return by Cooper Peterhans. … Jacobs beat Burlington Central 28-7 last year.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat McHenry 24-14 in Week 5 for the team’s fourth victory. In each of the past two years, the Rockets have missed the playoffs with a 4-5 record. Central hasn’t made the postseason since 2014.… QB Jackson Alcorn was 16-of-19 passing for 259 yards and three TDs last week. LJ Kerr had 121 yards and a TD, also adding 7 1/2 tackles on defense. Caden West added 84 yards and a TD on five catches. … Zach Samaan had 10 1/2 tackles and a fumble recovery, McKade Naus had 8 1/2 tackles and Liam Ballantyne had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

- Alex Kantecki

CCL/ESCC - Red

Marian Catholic (2-3, 1-0) at Marmion (3-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: After two big wins to start the season, Marmion has suffered losses in two of their last three games against high-caliber opponents in St. Viator in Week 3 and a 55-19 loss to Montini last week. With the exception of there Week 1 win against Oak Forest, each of the Cadets’ games have been decided by four or more scores.

About the Spartans: All three of Marian’s losses have come against some tough programs like De Paul, Homewood-Flossmor and last week against Carmel. But when they get their run game going, they’ve proven how dangerous they can get. The Spartans are led by junior running back Kyle Scott, who has 477 yards on the ground this season to go with five touchdowns.

FND Pick: Marian

CCL/ESCC - Green

St. Francis (3-2, 0-1) at IC Catholic (2-3, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: After its 3-0 start, St. Francis has suffered back-to-back losses, including last weekend’s stunning 27-25 defeat at the hands of Providence. Junior quarterback Brady Palmer engineered a pair of fourth-quarter drives to give the Spartans a late lead only to watch the Celtics score the go-ahead TD on a 30-yard pass in the final seconds. A year ago, the Spartans pulled off a 35-34 win over IC on a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining.

About the Knights: Quarterback Will Bryk leads the Knights into action following last weekend’s 34-26 loss to Marist. IC Catholic has suffered 3 consecutive losses after a 2-0 start. Junior running back/linebacker Foley Calcagno averages 10-plus tackles per game. Spartans coach Bob McMillen was a football standout at IC in the 1980s.

FND Pick: St. Francis

-Craig Breuske, Daily Herald

Chicagoland Christian

Aurora Christian (3-2, 1-2) at Christ the King (3-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: The Eagles’ 17-14 setback at the hands of Kankakee McNamara last weekend was a stunner of sorts considering Aurora Christian’s 51-0 victory in 2023. The Eagles jumped out to a 14-3 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Asa Johnson to Vinny Delgado before giving up 2 big-play touchdowns, including a 67-yard run for the go-ahead score in the third quarter.

About the Gladiators: Since winning their first 3 games, the Gladiators have dropped back-to-back contests to Kankakee McNamara (29-22) and Marian Central Catholic (42-8). Senior tailback Scottie House averages 106.7 yards per game with 6 rushing touchdowns.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

-Craig Breuske, Daily Herald

Nonconference

Neillsville/Granton (1-5) at Aurora Central Catholic (2-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Chargers: Tailback Trey Siefrid helped the Chargers gain 217 yards of offense during last weekend’s 41-0 loss to unbeaten Seneca. Unfortunately, Seneca powered its path to 383 rushing yards on the way to a 27-0 halftime lead. Playing teams from Wisconsin is nothing new for the Chargers, who posted a 1-2 mark against teams from north of the border last season.

About the Warriors: Since their 33-16 victory in the season opener, the Warriors have fallen on tougher times. During their current 5-game losing streak, they have been outscored 259-12 and blanked 3 times.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

-Craig Breuske, Daily Herald