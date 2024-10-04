Geneseo football vs. Sterling score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Geneseo faces Sterling in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Geneseo vs. Sterling kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

Geneseo-Sterling preview

About the Maple Leafs: Geneseo is coming off a 28-21 win over Galesburg, which was coach Matt Furlong’s first Big 6 win. Furlong was the defensive coordinator for Cary-Grove when it won Class 6A state titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Geneseo lost last year’s matchup to Sterling at home 13-3.

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling won a third straight game after holding Beloit Turner to 128 yards in a 32-0 win in Wisconsin. For the season, Sterling is holding opponents to an average of 52 yards rushing and 158 yards passing each contest, allowing just 14.8 points per game. Drew Nettleton followed his school-record, four-passing-touchdown game against Galesburg with a 10-of-19 performance for 185 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kaedon Phillips.

FND pick: Sterling

How to watch Geneseo vs. Sterling football game livestream

The Geneseo vs. Sterling game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: