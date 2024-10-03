Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 6 of the 2024 season

Erie-Prophetstown's Demetree Larsen stiff arms his way up the field to dive into the end zone to give the Panthers their first touchdown of the night on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 against the visiting Mercer County Eagles. (Jessie Otten)

Big Northern

Dixon (5-0, 5-0) at Winnebago (1-4, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Landon Knigge is coming off a 335-yard, four touchdown game in a 56-13 win over Rockford Lutheran, which was tied for the second highest single game rushing total in school history. Dixon won last year’s matchup 62-12 to get to 6-0.

About the Indians: They are coming off a 41-0 loss to Genoa-Kingston last week. Winnebago has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, being outscored 145-35. Their lone win is via forfeit by Rockford Christian.

FND pick: Dixon

Rock Falls (1-4, 1-4) at North Boone (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: The Rockets got their first win of the season by forfeit after not playing last week. Their original opponent, Rockford Christian, canceled its season in August, and Rock Falls was unable to find a replacement game. They lost last year’s matchup, 33-14.

About the Vikings: They beat Oregon 18-13 in Week 1 and Winnebago 20-16 in Week 3. They fell 48-7 to Stillman Valley last week.

FND pick: North Boone

Stillman Valley (3-2, 3-2) at Oregon (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They are seeking a third straight win following the forfeit victory over Rockford Christian and a 48-7 win over North Boone. The 48 points was a season high. They lost last year’s matchup, 28-7.

About the Hawks: They are looking to bounce back after a 49-7 loss to top-ranked Byron last week. Prior to the loss, Oregon beat Genoa-Kingston 3-0 and Winnebago 35-12.

FND pick: Oregon

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Elmwood-Brimfield (4-1, 3-1) at Bureau Valley (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley enters its homecoming game coming off a 46-13 win over Knoxville. Farmington beat Knoxville 41-28. … QB Bryce Helms threw for 136 yards and three TDs and ran for 77 yards and a TD last week, while RB Elijah Endress rushed for 136 yards and two TDs. … The Storm have not won or lost back-to-back games this season. … Bureau Valley is averaging 46.7 points per game and allowing 16.7 in its three wins and is averaging 3.0 points and allowing 44.5 per game in its two losses.

About the Trojans: Elmwood-Brimfield suffered its first loss last week, 40-0 against Farmington. Bureau Valley lost 54-6 to the Farmers. … The Trojans were averaging 464.8 rushing yards and 45.5 points per game entering last week but were held to 193 rushing yards and no points. … Bo Windish (86 carries, 911 yards, 14 TDs this season) was held to 71 yards last week, while Matthew Glenn (90 carries, 860 yards, 11 TDs) was limited to 94 yards. … E-B threw three interceptions and had a punt blocked last week. … The Trojans allowed Farmington QB Lane Wheelwright to throw for 313 yards and five TDs and run for 50 yards and a score.

FND pick: Elmwood-Brimfield

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (2-3, 2-3) at Galena (3-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: They snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 45-6 win over Dakota. QB Dom Kramer is the team’s leading rusher with 383 yards on 62 carries with four touchdowns. Skylier Crooks is second on the team with 215 yards and six touchdowns on 68 carries; he also leads the team with 44 tackles. Kramer has completed 76-of-124 passes for 840 yards and six touchdowns. Jacob Huisenga is the team’s leading receiver with 323 yards and four touchdowns on 21 catches.

About the Pirates: They lost last year’s matchup, 18-7, during a six-game losing streak in the middle of the season. They are coming off a 61-13 loss to Du-Pec, but have beaten Morrison, Forreston and a Fennimore team from Wisconsin this season.

FND pick: Fulton

Dakota (0-5, 0-4) at Morrison (2-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: They have been outscored 228-6 this season. Dakota is coming off a 45-6 loss to Fulton last week.

About the Mustangs: They earned their first NUIC win last week after beating Forreston 28-12. Morrison closed out the win after trailing 12-7 in the third quarter and 12-0 at halftime.

FND pick: Morrison

Stockton (2-3, 1-3) at Forreston (1-4, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blackhawks: They lost last year’s matchup 22-8. Stockton is coming off a 34-8 loss to E-PC; their wins have come against Fulton and a Shullsburg team from Wisconsin.

About the Cardinals: They are on a three game losing streak, with their lone win being a 38-0 victory over Dakota. Dan Setterstrom had 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Morrison. Morrison had three unanswered rushing touchdowns and a fumble return score in the comeback win.

FND pick: Forreston

Three Rivers Rock

Erie-Prophetstown (3-2, 1-2) at Riverdale (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: They won last year’s matchup 46-7 as Riverdale went 0-9 last season. E-P beat Mercer County 20-14 last week after trailing 14-0 as Keegan Winckler had two touchdown passes. Winkcler hit Max Milem with 15 seconds left for the game winner and a Demetree Larson interception sealed the E-P win.

About the Rams: They are coming off a big 28-26 win over Orion last week. Caen Beckett had 15 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams snapped a five-game road losing streak in the matchup. The last road win came in 1971.

FND pick: E-P

Newman Central Catholic (4-1, 3-0) at Mercer County (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: They are coming off a thrilling, 15-7 overtime win over Rockridge. Briar Ivey scored in overtime, Daniel Kelly converted the two-point rush and a Baylen Leemans interception sealed the overtime win. Newman’s starters have allowed just two offensive touchdowns in the past two games combined and the Comets have won four straight.

About the Golden Eagles: They lost to E-P 20-14 last week in the closing seconds after leading 14-0. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak over Sherrard, Orion and Riverdale. They have been held to 14 points in both losses this season and scored 34 points or more in three wins.

FND pick: Newman

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Western Big 6 Conference

Geneseo (3-2, 1-2) at Sterling (3-2, 2-0)

About the Maple Leafs: They are coming off a 28-21 win over Galesburg, which was coach Matt Furlong’s first Big 6 win. Furlong was the defensive coordinator for Cary-Grove as it won Class 6A state titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023. They lost last year’s matchup to Sterling at home, 13-3.

About the Golden Warriors: They won a third straight game after holding Beloit Turner to 128 yards in a 32-0 win in Wisconsin. For the season, Sterling is holding opponents to an average of 52 yards rushing and 158 yards passing each contest, allowing just 14.8 points per game. Drew Nettleton followed his school-record, four-passing-touchdown game against Galesburg with a 10-of-19 performance for 185 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kaedon Phillips.

FND pick: Sterling

Nonconference

Westmont (1-3) at Eastland-Pearl City (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sentinels: They have lost two straight as an independent. They are coming off a 46-20 loss to Madison and fell 54-0 to Fieldcrest in Week 3. Their lone win came 56-34 over Chicago Catalyst/Maria.

About the Wildcatz: They are coming off a third straight victory following a 34-8 win over Stockton. Draven Zier had 207 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries in the win. Adam Awender also had a 45-yard touchdown run in the win as E-PC held Stockton scoreless until the fourth quarter.

FND pick: E-PC

8-player North

Polo (5-0) at Milledgeville (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: They have scored 44 points or more in every game while allowing just 14 points all season. Their offense averages 52 points a game, second only to Milledgeville. They beat Alden-Hebron 54-6 last week following three straight shutouts.

About the Missiles: They handed West Carroll their first loss in 8-player, 44-0, posting their first shutout of the season. They have the top offense in the division, outscoring opponents 328-40 for an average of 66 points per game. Their high score was a whopping 80-8 win over Ashton-Franklin Center in Week 1.

FND pick: Milledgeville

River Ridge (1-4) at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: They won their first game last week, beating Hiawatha 22-12. In four defeats, they’ve allowed 54 points or more.

About the Raiders: They lost 35-14 to South Beloit last week as the defense has yet to allow fewer than 28 points. Offensively, the 28-24 loss to Christian Life in Week 2 was their high point so far.

Amboy co-op (4-1) at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy had its 17-game winning streak snapped with a 34-22 loss to Ridgewood, which the Clippers beat 36-8 in Week 1. … Amboy was held to 151 rushing yards. … Amboy’s Josh McKendry was held to 39 yards last week after running for more than 100 in each of the first four weeks. He leads the area in rushing at 676 yards and 11 TDs on 57 carries. … The Clippers beat FCW 62-7 in the second round of the playoffs last year.

About the Falcons: FCW is 4-1, and its only loss also came to Ridgewood 30-7. Two of the Falcons’ four wins are against West Prairie (36-22 and 49-12). … FCW beat Busnell-Prairie City 41-12 last week. … Leelynd Durbin ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries last week, while QB Seth Jones completed 5 of 6 passes for 100 yards and two TDs and also ran for two TDs.

FND pick: Amboy

West Carroll (4-1) at Christian Life co-op (1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: They looked to be on a roll before losing their first 8-player game to Milledgeville, the top team in the division, 44-0. They had scored 28 points or more in their previous four wins.

About the Eagles: Their lone win is a 28-24 victory over A-FC in Week 2. They have lost three straight, including last week’s 44-18 loss to Orangeville and a 76-6 loss to Milledgeville the week prior.

FND pick: West Carroll