McHenry County notes: Cary-Grove versus Prairie Ridge lives up to the hype

Cary-Grove's Preston Walsh celebrates with his teammates after they defeated Prairie Ridge 18-12 on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Friday night’s Fox Valley Conference showdown between Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge could very well have been for the 10-team conference championship when it’s all said and done.

The defending FVC champion Wolves dominated possession in the first half, but it was the Trojans who took control in the second half in a close physical battle in which the teams showed why they still are the class of the FVC.

In the end, it was C-G that earned an 18-12 come-from-behind victory to take control of the conference race. The teams entered Week 5 as the last two unbeaten teams in the FVC. Prairie Ridge defeated C-G 21-20 last year and 27-16 in 2022.

Friday was another classic matchup between the District 155 rivals.

“It’s just PR. They’re low, they run hard every single play and that’s what makes [them] tough,” C-G junior fullback/defensive end Logan Abrams said.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel is tackled by Cary-Grove's Ty Drayton on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Abrams provided the biggest game-changing moment, breaking free for a 78-yard TD on the Trojans’ second offensive play of the second half. After C-G’s defense forced a punt, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Abrams showed he’s more than a bruiser, bursting up the middle and outrunning the Wolves’ defense all the way to the end zone.

Cary-Grove’s defense had another huge stop on the Wolves’ next possession, and it was Abrams again who scored from 2 yards out, also adding the 2-point conversion, to give the Trojans their first lead at 18-12 with 3:16 remaining.

Prairie Ridge controlled the clock in the first half and led 12-3 at the break.

“We have an offense that can churn down the field, and it takes teams out of the game,” Prairie Ridge first-year coach Mike Frericks said. “We had them out of the game. We really did, and credit to them. They didn’t give up, they didn’t get frustrated, they made good adjustments at halftime and capitalized. ... They make you play disciplined football, and it just takes that one lapse of judgment, one lapse of a misplay, and bye-bye Abrams.”

Junior quarterback Luke Vanderwiel ran the ball on Prairie Ridge’’s first 14 plays and ended the night with 42 of the team’s 49 carries. Vanderwiel, along with fullback Jack Finn, both were hobbling a bit toward the end of the game.

Prairie Ridge attempted to drive 71 yards for the go-ahead score with a little over three minutes left but was stopped a yard short on a fourth-and-20 play.

Cary-Grove players and coaches gave plenty of praise to Vanderwiel after his game-high 185 rushing yards. He had both of Prairie Ridge’s TDs in the first half.

“He is an amazing runner,,” C-G senior linebacker Charlie Ciske said. “He can cut so fast. I haven’t seen anything like that this year. Maneuverability, he played slot, he played tailback, it was a lot to game plan for.”

Cary-Grove, ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, is trying to win its first FVC title since 2018. The Trojans have games remaining against Hampshire, Huntley, Crystal Lake South and Dundee-Crown.

Woodstock North’s Sean Mitchell runs the ball against Johnsburg on Friday Sept. 27, 2024, at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Time wasters: Sometimes the soul-crushing moments aren’t the big plays. They are the little plays that keep adding up. That was the story for undefeated Woodstock North (5-0, 5-0) in Friday’s 26-21 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Johnsburg.

The Thunder, officially playoff eligible for the first time since 2018, controlled the ball for 32 minutes, 27 seconds of the 48-minute game.

North’s longest drive was an 18-play drive that took up 11 minutes, 30 seconds.

However, the team’s longest stretch of possession was in the second half when the Thunder held the ball for all but 10 seconds between the 9:02 mark of the third quarter to the 8:23 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Thunder had another big team rushing effort with 359 yards. QB Parker Halihan led the way with 160.

“Our line really worked hard in the offseason,” said junior fullback David Randecker, who ran for 132 yards and three scores. “They’re pushing for us.”

North was 4 for 4 on fourth downs in the first half.

“Just seeing us execute our game plan was excellent,” Thunder coach Matt Polnow said. “We practiced different formations than what we have been doing all year, and we executed it nicely tonight. There were some other times late in the game where I felt I could take a chance, but I wanted to keep that clock running.”

Road trip: After playing four out of its first five games at home, Marengo will go on the road for three of the next four as the Indians try to get back to the postseason after just missing last season with a 4-5 record.

The team reached the Class 4A playoffs in each of the previous four seasons [not counting the COVID-19-shortened season].

Marengo has road games remaining against Johnsburg (Week 6), Harvard (Week 7) and Sandwich (Week 9). Its last home game is Week 8 against Richmond-Burton, so the the Indians have a lot of tough games still on their schedule.

“We have a tough road, but I’m happy for the guys to be where we are at right now,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “We know that we really have to play well for a chance to achieve our goals.”

Marengo's David Lopez runs for his second touchdown as he is chased by Woodstock North's Michael Pintor in a September 2024 game at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Marengo had its best offensive and defensive performance of the season Friday against Plano, receiving five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) from senior quarterback David Lopez, who racked up 200 total yards.

Connor Sacco had 60 rushing yards on eight carries, Gavin Baros had 26 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Muench ran for 40. Deacan Grandinetti led the Indians in receiving with three catches for 52 yards and a score. Parker Mandelky added an 8-yard TD reception.

On defense, the Indians allowed only 34 total yards and one first down.

The Indians, who started the season 1-2, know their path to the playoffs won’t be easy.

“We have a tough stretch coming up. We need to have good weeks of practice,” Lopez said after beating Plano. “This game is over and we need to continue to focus on the challenges ahead.”

Week 5 scoreboard

Fox Valley Conference

Cary-Grove 18, Prairie Ridge 12

Crystal Lake South 30, Crystal Lake Central 24

Jacobs 56, Dundee-Crown 21

Huntley 29, Hampshire 22

Burlington Central 24, McHenry 14

Kishwaukee River Conference

Woodstock North 26, Johnsburg 21

Sandwich 49, Harvard 7

Marengo 42, Plano 0

Richmond-Burton 45, Woodstock 14

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central 42, Christ the King 8

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Polo 54, Alden-Hebron 6

• Shaw Local correspondents’ Andy Tavegia and Thom Gippert contributed to this report.