Rockford Lutheran football vs. Dixon score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Dixon's Landon Knigge looks to get by Genoa-Kingston's Tyler Atterberry during their game at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Rockford Lutheran faces Dixon in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Rockford Lutheran vs. Dixon kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Dixon High School

Rockford Lutheran-Dixon preview

About the Crusaders: Rockford Lutheran lost last year’s matchup 42-0 but have cruised outside of a 49-18 loss at Byron in Week 2. They bounced back with a 34-14 win over Stillman Valley and 49-14 win over Rock Falls.

About the Dukes: Dixon is up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll this week after a 40-7 win over Genoa-Kingston. Dixon has scored at least 35 points in every game this season, allowing more than one touchdown in only the 56-14 win against Stillman Valley to open the season. This looks to be Dixon’s best test of the season so far.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

How to watch Rockford Lutheran vs. Dixon football game livestream

The Rockford Lutheran vs. Dixon game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: