Rochelle football vs. La Salle-Peru score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Rochelle faces La Salle-Peru in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Rochelle vs. La Salle-Peru kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Howard Fellows Stadium

Rochelle-La Salle-Peru preview

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru led Morris 14-7 in the first quarter before eventually losing 52-14. … Freshman quarterback Marion Persich completed 11 of 20 passes – with eight different receivers getting a reception – for 144 yards and a touchdown. … Evan Moriarity ran for a TD against Morris before leaving the game due to injury. … Adrian Arzola had three receptions for 76 yards and a TD last week. … L-P allowed Morris to score on seven consecutive possessions. … This is the first meeting between the Cavs and Hubs since the spring 2021 season. L-P won that game 29-0.

About the Hubs: Rochelle is coming off its first loss of the season, 25-19 to Sycamore. … Grant Gensler ran for 111 yards and a 16-yard TD for the Hubs. … QB Carson Lewis threw a 13-yard TD pass to Jack Tilton to close Rochelle’s deficit to 15-13 at halftime. … Roman Villalobos rushed for a 6-yard TD against Sycamore. … The Hubs gave up TD passes of 55 and 79 yards against Sycamore. … The Hubs are averaging 33.8 points a game while allowing 18.8 points a game.

FND pick: Rochelle

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: