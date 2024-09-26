NewsTribune Week 5 preview capsules: St. Bede to face Marquette on homecoming

Interstate 8

Rochelle (3-1, 0-1) at La Salle-Peru (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru led Morris 14-7 in the first quarter before eventually losing 52-14. … Freshman quarterback Marion Persich completed 11 of 20 passes – with eight different receivers getting a reception – for 144 yards and a touchdown. … Evan Moriarity ran for a TD against Morris before leaving the game due to injury. … Adrian Arzola had three receptions for 76 yards and a TD last week. … L-P allowed Morris to score on seven consecutive possessions. … This is the first meeting between the Cavs and Hubs since the spring 2021 season. L-P won that game 29-0.

About the Hubs: Rochelle is coming off its first loss of the season, 25-19 to Sycamore. … Grant Gensler ran for 111 yards and a 16-yard TD for the Hubs. … QB Carson Lewis threw a 13-yard TD pass to Jack Tilton to close Rochelle’s deficit to 15-13 at halftime. … Roman Villalobos rushed for a 6-yard TD against Sycamore. … The Hubs gave up TD passes of 55 and 79 yards against Sycamore. … The Hubs are averaging 33.8 points a game while allowing 18.8 points a game.

FND pick: Rochelle

L-P's Adrian Arzola sprints down the field on a return against Morris on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Chicagoland Prairie

Marquette (2-2, 1-1) at St. Bede (1-3, 1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bruins: St. Bede coach Jim Eustice is a Marquette alumnus and coached the Crusaders from 2005-09. … The Bruins are 6-2 on homecoming under Eustice, including a 49-26 win over Elmwood Park last season. … In St. Bede’s 36-12 loss to Seneca last week, Landon Marquez ran for 150 yards and a TD on 32 carries, while Grady Gillan rushed for a 44-yard score. … Marquez has rushed for 339 yards and four TDs this season. … The Bruins allowed TD runs of 67, 63 and 27 yards against Seneca. … St. Bede is averaging 28 points a game while allowing 24.3 points a game.

About the Crusaders: Marquette rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Dwight 26-21 last week. … Anthony Couch completed 8 of 12 passes for 66 yards and an 8-yard TD to Jaxsen Higgins, ran for a 1-yard TD and had two sacks on defense last week … Grant Dose ran for 119 yards and a TD on 22 carries against Dwight, while Payton Gutierrez rushed for 110 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. … Marquette forced three turnovers against Dwight, including on the Trojans’ last two possessions. … Marquette allowed an 85-yard kick-return TD against Dwight. … Marquette defeated St. Bede 34-20 last fall.

FND pick: Marquette

Three Rivers Mississippi

Kewanee (1-3, 0-2) at Hall-Putnam County (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is coming off a 20-14 loss to Sherrard last week. … Aiden Redcliff ran for 56 yards and a TD on 17 carries against Sherrard, while Dylan Glynn threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chase Burkart with 3.3 seconds left in the first half to give Hall a 14-12 halftime lead. … Jack Jablonski caught three passes for 100 yards last week, including a 59-yard reception on a halfback pass from Redcliff. … The Red Devils threw two interceptions and lost a fumble last week, which led to Sherrard’s winning score.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee lost 44-15 to Princeton last week. The Boilermakers trailed 16-0 at halftime and managed to pull within 23-15 in the third quarter. … Benjamin Taylor ran for a 60-yard TD against Princeton, while Alejandro Duarte scored on a 1-yard run. … Kewanee’s lone win was a 27-18 victory over Riverdale in Week 2. … The Boilermakers beat Hall 41-0 last fall.

FND pick: Kewanee

Sherrard (1-3, 1-1) at Mendota (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 49-10 to Monmouth-Roseville last week. The Trojans gave up 28 points in the second quarter and trailed 42-0 at halftime. … Wyatt Ossman ran for 70 yards and a TD against Monmouth-Roseville, while Angil Serrano kicked a 28-yard field goal. … The Trojans had 133 rushing yards and 28 passing yards last week. … Mendota threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against the Titans. … Mendota beat Sherrard 49-35 in the teams’ last meeting in 2022.

About the Tigers: Sherrard edged Hall-Putnam County 20-14 last week for its first win of the season. … The Tigers’ 20 points last week equaled their total for the first three games combined. … Sherrard held Hall to 14 points after allowing 135 through the first three games. … Sherrard quarterback Carter Brown ran for two touchdowns against Hall, while Garrett Woodward scored on a 12-yard run. … The Tigers intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble last week.

FND pick: Sherrard

Princeton (4-0, 2-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton has won six consecutive Three Rivers Mississippi Division titles and looks to take a big step toward a seventh against fellow unbeaten Mon-Rose. … The Tigers and Titans have a common opponent in Kewanee. Princeton beat Kewanee 44-15 last week, while Monmouth-Roseville defeated Kewanee 24-21 in Week 3. … Last week, Casey Etheridge ran for 190 yards and four TDs. … Ian Morris returned a fumble 44 yards for a TD and kicked a school-record 45-yard field goal against Kewanee. … Princeton had 11 penalties for 90 yards last week. … Princeton is 6-1 against Mon-Rose since they joined the conference with six straight wins in the series. Princeton has outscored the Titans 201-27 in the last six meetings. The Tigers shut out the Titans in three consecutive games, including 40-0 and 35-0 last fall.

About the Titans: Mon-Rose is 4-0 for the first time in program history. … The Titans beat Mendota 49-0 last week. Mon-Rose held a 42-0 halftime lead and led 49-0. … The Titans ran for 318 yards last week with Payton Thompson rushing for 110 yards and two TDs on five carries and Nick Huston gaining 93 yards and scoring a TD on eight attempts. … QB Andy Meyers completed his only pass attempt and ran for a 22-yard TD on his only carry against Mendota.

FND pick: Princeton

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs past Kewanee's Joey Janey Friday night at Kewanee. The Tigers won 44-15. (Mike Vaughn)

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Knoxville (1-3, 1-2) at Bureau Valley (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 54-6 to state-ranked Farmington last week. The Storm tied the game at 6 on a 79-yard TD run by Brady Hartz 23 seconds after the Farmers’ first score. Farmington scored the final 48 points. … Hartz ran for 93 yards and a TD on eight carries last week, while Elijah Endress ran for 21 yards on 10 attempts in his return to offensive duties after being limited the two games prior. … Endress has 204 yards and three TDs on 32 carries this season. … The Storm ran for 188 yards and threw for 25 yards last week, while they gave up 151 rushing yards and 182 passing yards.

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville got its first win last week with a 49-18 victory over the Lewistown co-op. The Storm defeated Lewistown 46-16 in Week 3. … The Blue Bullets’ three losses came against teams that are a combined 12-0, including a 22-19 loss at Macomb in Week 2. … Knoxville runs the wishbone offense. … Last week, the Blue Bullets ran for 340 yards and had no passing yards. … Against Lewistown, Nolan McClay ran for 175 yards and three TDs – including TDs of 48 and 26 yards – on 20 attempts, while Bo Laws ran for 102 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

FND pick: Bureau Valey

Heart of Central Illinois Small

Warrensburg-Latham (3-1, 3-1) at Fieldcrest (1-3, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest beat Westmont 54-0 last week for its first win. … Eddie Lorton ran for 88 yards and three TDs and returned a punt 64 yards for a score in the win. … Jackson Hakes ran for two TDs and Kash Klendworth tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Drew Overocker. … The Knights led Westmont 30-0 after the first quarter. … Fieldcrest limited Westmont to 55 offensive yards.

About the Cardinals: Warrensburg-Latham beat Fisher 46-2 last week. The Cardinals scored 25 points in the second quarter and led 32-0 at halftime. … Warrensburg’s lone loss was 24-21 to now 4-0 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Week 2. … Catrell Lee and Evan Gottman each ran for two TDs last week, while Kaiden Gardner ran for a 55-yard score and caught a TD pass from Brayden Hickey. … The Cardinals recorded a safety against Fisher and the Bunnies recorded a safety against Warrensburg.

FND pick: Warrensburg-Latham

Illinois 8-Man West

Amboy co-op (4-0) at Ridgewood (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

About the Clippers: Amboy beat Ridgewood 36-8 in Week 1. … The Clippers also beat the Spartans twice last season, including 74-22 in the state title game. … In the Week 1 meeting, Josh McKendry ran for 129 yards and three TDs, Eddie Jones completed all four passes for 67 yards and two scores and Brayden Klein ran for 110 yards and caught an 11-yard TD pass.

About the Spartans: Since losing to Amboy, Ridgewood has won the three games by a combined score of 134-35. The Spartans have not allowed more than 14 points in any of the last three games. … In the Week 1 meeting, Roy Sandberg ran for 96 yards and scored the team’s lone TD, while Owen Anderson completed 3 of 5 passes for 32 yards.

FND pick: Amboy