Princeton football vs. Monmouth-Roseville score, news, our pick, live coverage

Princeton faces Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Princeton vs. Monmouth-Roseville kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Coach Dobry Field, 500 South Sunny Lane in Monmouth

Princeton-Monmouth-Roseville preview

About the Tigers: It took awhile, but the No. 3 Class 3A ranked Tigers cruised to a 44-15 win at Kewanee last week, scoring three TDs in the fourth quarter. Casey Etheridge rushed for 190 yards and 4 TDs, two in the fourth quarter. Ian Morris had a 44-yard fumble recovery for a “scoop and score” touchdown and kicked a 45-yard field goal to set a school record. The Tigers have now won 20 of their past 21 road games in the regular season. ... PHS has won the past six meetings with Mon-Rose, including twice last year – 40-0 in the season opener and 35-0 in the second round of the playoffs – and outscoring the Titans 241-27. The Tigers hold a 7-3 all-time series edge.

About the Titans: Mon-Rose has opened the season at 4-0 for the first time in school history. The Titans had never won their first three games before this season. The Titans handed Mercer County its only loss with a 50-14 defeat in the season opener. They have outscored their first four opponents by a combined score of 183-71, including wins over Orion, Kewanee and Mendota – three teams that have only two wins between them. Payton Thompson ran for 118 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 49-10 win at Mendota.

FND pick: Princeton

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: