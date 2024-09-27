September 27, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Princeton football vs. Monmouth-Roseville score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Eli Berlins tries to shrug off Sherrard defenders in Friday's game at Bryant Field. PHS won the battle of the Tigers 59-0.

Princeton's Eli Berlins tries to shrug off Sherrard defenders in Friday's game at Bryant Field. PHS won the battle of the Tigers 59-0. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton faces Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Princeton vs. Monmouth-Roseville kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Coach Dobry Field, 500 South Sunny Lane in Monmouth

Princeton-Monmouth-Roseville preview

About the Tigers: It took awhile, but the No. 3 Class 3A ranked Tigers cruised to a 44-15 win at Kewanee last week, scoring three TDs in the fourth quarter. Casey Etheridge rushed for 190 yards and 4 TDs, two in the fourth quarter. Ian Morris had a 44-yard fumble recovery for a “scoop and score” touchdown and kicked a 45-yard field goal to set a school record. The Tigers have now won 20 of their past 21 road games in the regular season. ... PHS has won the past six meetings with Mon-Rose, including twice last year – 40-0 in the season opener and 35-0 in the second round of the playoffs – and outscoring the Titans 241-27. The Tigers hold a 7-3 all-time series edge.

About the Titans: Mon-Rose has opened the season at 4-0 for the first time in school history. The Titans had never won their first three games before this season. The Titans handed Mercer County its only loss with a 50-14 defeat in the season opener. They have outscored their first four opponents by a combined score of 183-71, including wins over Orion, Kewanee and Mendota – three teams that have only two wins between them. Payton Thompson ran for 118 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 49-10 win at Mendota.

FND pick: Princeton

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: