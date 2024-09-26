BCR 2024 Preview Capsules for Week 5

Here is a look at Bureau County football previews for Week 5:

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Princeton (4-0, 2-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (4-0, 2-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Coach Dobry Field, 500 South Sunny Lane in Monmouth

Last matchup: Princeton 35-0 (2024 playoffs)

About the Tigers: It took awhile, but the No. 3 Class 3A ranked Tigers cruised to a 44-15 win at Kewanee last week, scoring three TDs in the fourth quarter. Casey Etheridge rushed for 190 yards and 4 TDs, two in the fourth quarter. Ian Morris had a 44-yard fumble recovery for a “scoop and score” touchdown and kicked a 45-yard field goal to set a school record. The Tigers have now won 20 of their past 21 road games in the regular season. ... PHS has won the past six meetings with Mon-Rose, including twice last year – 40-0 in the season opener and 35-0 in the second round of the playoffs – and outscoring the Titans 241-27. The Tigers hold a 7-3 all-time series edge.

About the Titans: Mon-Rose has opened the season at 4-0 for the first time in school history. The Titans had never won their first three games before this season. The Titans handed Mercer County its only loss with a 50-14 defeat in the season opener. They have outscored their first four opponents by a combined score of 183-71, including wins over Orion, Kewanee and Mendota – three teams that have only two wins between them. Payton Thompson ran for 118 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 49-10 win at Mendota.

FND pick: Princeton

Kewanee (1-3, 0-2) at Hall (1-3, 1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Nesti Stadium

Last matchup: Kewanee 41-0 (2023)

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee played league-favorite Princeton to a 23-15 game at half Friday until surrendering three fourth-quarter touchdowns, falling 44-15. The Boilermakers played undefeated Monmouth-Roseville to a 24-21 defeat the week before. Kewanee opened the season with a 13-6 loss to E-P followed by a 27-18 win over Riverdale.

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils return home for its 2024 Homecoming game after letting one get away from them Friday at Sherrard. They led 14-12 at halftime only to fall 20-14. Coach Logan Larson called it a “self-inflicted loss.” Junior fullback Aiden Redcliff (17 carries for 56 yards) rushed for one TD and QB Dylan Glynn threw for another (five yards to Chase Burkhart) with just 3.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Ilan Bardot, a foreign exchange student from France, kicked both PATs. Hall holds a 28-14 series edge dating back through 1981 to the days of the NCIC. The Red Devils have won seven of 12 meetings in Three Rivers Conference play since 2013.

FND pick: Kewanee

Knoxville (1-3, 1-2) at Bureau Valley (2-2, 1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville’s run of 10-straight playoff appearances is in jeopardy with Friday’s 49-18 win over LVC – its first win of the year with losses to undefeated Elmwood-Brimfield, Macomb and Princeville. After BV, the Blue Bullets will face 1-3 Illini West and 0-4 West Hancock, ending with undefeated Farmington. Coach Ryan Hebard said the team’s strength this year is having overall better team speed and strength and experience with a handful of multiple-year starters back. Senior Nolan McClay was an unanimous All-Conference pick at running back last year.

About the Storm: The Storm return to friendlier confines following Friday’s 48-6 loss to Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference front runner Farmington, their first defeat in league play. Brady Hartz scored a 79-yard TD early in the first quarter, but would not score again. Senior Elijah Endress returned to full-time action last week after sitting out two weeks with an injury, running 10 times for 21 yards with five tackles. ... The Storm sit in fourth place in the LTP with games remaining against first-place Macomb (4-0, 4-0) and Elmwood-Brimfield (4-0, 3-0).

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Marquette (2-2, 1-1) at St. Bede (1-3, 1-1)

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Marquette 34-20 (2023)

About the Crusaders: The Crusaders evened their record with their first win in Chicagoland Prairie Conference play, rallying for a 28-21 win over Dwight last week after falling behind 14-0 in first six minutes. While the Crusaders were routed 48-13 by unbeaten Seneca in Week 3, they lost to 1A No. 8 Aurora Christian 24-19 in the season opener. The Crusaders are led in its wing-T attack by RBs junior Grant Dose (67-358-2) and senior Payton Gutierrez (50-282-3) and QB junior Anthony Couch (21-39-1 INT-308 yards-5 TDs). Marquette has been to the playoffs the past 11 seasons, (excluding the COVID-19-shortened season) and have gone 107-25 under Tom Jobst in that span.

About the Bruins: St. Bede hosts its 2024 homecoming with its annual Saturday matinee. The Bruins fell to 1-3 with a 36-12 loss to Seneca at home Friday. Workhorse back Landon Marquez rushed for 151 yards and one TD. The Bruins will have to win four of their last five games, facing teams with a combined 8-20 record, to make the playoffs. St. Bede has made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

FND pick: Marquette.

8-Man: Amboy co-op (4-0) at Ridgewood (3-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Thursday at Cambridge

Last matchup: 36-8 (Week 1, 2024)

About the Clippers: The Clippers beat the Spartans 36-8 in this year’s season opener and have continued to roll, outscoring its last three foes 176-36. Amboy beat Ridgewood twice last year, including a 74-22 win for the 8-man state championship. The Clippers have won 17 straight games dating back to the 2022 state finals.

About the Spartans: The Spartans have won three straight since falling to Amboy in Week 1, including a 30-7 win over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in Week 3, which is the Falcons’ only defeat. Ridgewood has also beat winless Galva and Peoria Heights.

FND pick: Amboy