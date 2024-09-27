September 27, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Plano football vs. Marengo score, news, how to watch, live coverage

By Thom Gippert for Shaw Local
Plano's Kaiden Schimandle (10) hands the ball off to Amari Bryant (13) during a football game against Sandwich at Plano High School on Friday, Sep 13, 2024.

Plano's Kaiden Schimandle (10) hands the ball off to Amari Bryant (13) during a football game against Sandwich at Plano High School (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Plano faces Marengo in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plano vs. Marengo kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marengo High School

Plano-Marengo preview

About the Reapers: Plano fell to Woodstock North 41-17 in Week 4, while Marengo lost to North 20-14 in Week 3. … The Reapers’ one victory so far was a 17-14 win over Ottawa in the season opener. They’ve been held to 29 points in losses to Manteno, Sandwich and North. … In last week’s loss to North, QB Kaiden Schimandle hit Tristan Mezaros for a 50-yard score. RB Tim Young ran for 134 yards on 21 carries and a TD.

About the Indians: Marengo moved to even in the KRC with a 31-10 victory against Woodstock in Week 4, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the win. Connor Sacco had 90 rushing yards and two TD runs of 2 yards, and Gavin Baros tallied 68 yards and two TD runs of 4 yards. QB David Lopez had a team-high 104 rushing yards and threw for 59. Hunter Muench had one catch for 37 yards. … Marengo lost to Plano 48-21 in Week 9 last year that kept the Indians out of the playoffs.

FND pick: Marengo

How to watch Plano vs. Marengo football game livestream

The Plano vs. Marengo game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: