Plano football vs. Marengo score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plano faces Marengo in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plano vs. Marengo kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marengo High School

Plano-Marengo preview

About the Reapers: Plano fell to Woodstock North 41-17 in Week 4, while Marengo lost to North 20-14 in Week 3. … The Reapers’ one victory so far was a 17-14 win over Ottawa in the season opener. They’ve been held to 29 points in losses to Manteno, Sandwich and North. … In last week’s loss to North, QB Kaiden Schimandle hit Tristan Mezaros for a 50-yard score. RB Tim Young ran for 134 yards on 21 carries and a TD.

About the Indians: Marengo moved to even in the KRC with a 31-10 victory against Woodstock in Week 4, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the win. Connor Sacco had 90 rushing yards and two TD runs of 2 yards, and Gavin Baros tallied 68 yards and two TD runs of 4 yards. QB David Lopez had a team-high 104 rushing yards and threw for 59. Hunter Muench had one catch for 37 yards. … Marengo lost to Plano 48-21 in Week 9 last year that kept the Indians out of the playoffs.

FND pick: Marengo

How to watch Plano vs. Marengo football game livestream

The Plano vs. Marengo game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

