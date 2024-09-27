Plano football vs. Marengo score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plano faces Marengo in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.
What to know
Plano vs. Marengo kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Marengo High School
About the Reapers: Plano fell to Woodstock North 41-17 in Week 4, while Marengo lost to North 20-14 in Week 3. … The Reapers’ one victory so far was a 17-14 win over Ottawa in the season opener. They’ve been held to 29 points in losses to Manteno, Sandwich and North. … In last week’s loss to North, QB Kaiden Schimandle hit Tristan Mezaros for a 50-yard score. RB Tim Young ran for 134 yards on 21 carries and a TD.
About the Indians: Marengo moved to even in the KRC with a 31-10 victory against Woodstock in Week 4, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the win. Connor Sacco had 90 rushing yards and two TD runs of 2 yards, and Gavin Baros tallied 68 yards and two TD runs of 4 yards. QB David Lopez had a team-high 104 rushing yards and threw for 59. Hunter Muench had one catch for 37 yards. … Marengo lost to Plano 48-21 in Week 9 last year that kept the Indians out of the playoffs.
FND pick: Marengo
