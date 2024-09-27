Plainfield North football vs. Oswego score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plainfield North faces Oswego in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plainfield North vs. Oswego kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego High School

Plainfield North-Oswego preview

About the Tigers: A rigorous nonconference schedule was rough on Plainfield North with back-to-back losses to Lockport and York, but the Tigers appear to have righted their proverbial ship. Convincing wins in their last two games has been anchored by the defense, but it’s also built a pretty sound offensive attack over the last week fueled QB Justus Byrd and RB Malik Jassim.

About the Panthers: Oswego continues to overwhelm opponents, especially on defense. The Panthers have allowed just 20 points through four games. And while that unit is drawing lots of deserved praise, Oswego’s offense is proving it has something to add to the equation, running up huge yardage and point totals over the last two weeks.

FND Pick: Oswego

How to watch Plainfield North vs. Oswego football game livestream

The Planifield North vs. Oswego game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: