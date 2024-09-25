The Herald-News Week 5 football preview for the 2024 season

Southwest Valley Blue

Naperville North (2-2, 0-1) at Lockport (3-1, 1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Huskies: Naperville North stands at the .500 mark, but those two losses come to some power-packed squads in longtime rival Naperville Central and the most recent setback to Lincoln-Way East in Week 4. The Huskies have a proven, potent passing attack as senior QB Jacob Bell is in the midst of a breakout season. His receiver tandem of Quinn Morris and Brock Pettaway has been extremely dangerous for opponents to contain as well.

About the Porters: Lockport continues to find ways to grind out victories, and that’s a good thing to build a little bit of a cushion for the remaining five games on its schedule where the combined record of their opponents is currently 16-4. It’s the final segment of a brutal slate that currently includes just one team with a losing record. Lockport will continue to look to its defensive unit to set the pace and finding whatever pieces it can to contribute on offense. In a Week 4 win over Waubonsie Valley, it was WR Brendan Mecher who stepped into the spotlight with two touchdown receptions.

FND Pick: Naperville North

Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1, 1-0) at Lincoln-Way East (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: It was a nice bounce-back for Homewood-Flossmoor in Week 4 after suffering a defensive meltdown in Week 3 against Sandburg. None of those signs were evident against Neuqua Valley in Week 4, though, as H-F leaped out to a 28-3 first-half advantage and rolled to a comfortable victory. The Vikings got solid play out of QB Randall McDonald in the Neuqua Valley win, and H-F balanced its offensive nicely by feeding RB Michael Terrell enough to keep the Neuqua defense guessing.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East has simply been overwhelming thus far, scoring exactly 49 points in each of its three games played (the Griffins received a forfeit win in Week 2). It’s easy to conceive a situation where the Griffins could score more if they needed to considering none of their games to date have had Lincoln-Way East being particularly pressed about the eventual outcome. QB Jonas Williams threw four first-half touchdown passes in a Week 4 win over Naperville North, two to WR Keagan Ruane, who is yet another emerging offensive weapon for the Griffins.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Southwest Valley Green

Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-0, 1-0) at Lincoln-Way Central (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais is 4-0 for the first time since 2016, but it can be argued this is Bradley’s first real test of the season, as its opponents have combined for just a 2-14 record through the first four weeks. Bradley’s offense attack is paced by QB Gavin Kohl and RB Kenvontae Sutton, and the Boliermakers haven’t been particularly pressed in their quest to put points on the board.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central has had a few defensive issues to iron out from early this season, but if Week 4′s effort against DeKalb is any indication, the Knights have figured a large majority of them out. The Knights forced five turnovers and fenced in the Barbs for just six points as they raced out to an insurmountable lead in a comfortable win. The offense also appears to be finding its groove. RB Tyler Tulk leads a bruising running game.

FND Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Southwest Valley Red

Lincoln-Way West (3-1, 1-1) at Naperville Central (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West dug a hole it couldn’t climb out of against Sandburg in Week 4 as a late rally came up short. The Warriors’ body of work thus far suggests they should be able to bounce back and will rely on a combination of a varied offensive attack coupled with a stout defense to do just that. Naperville Central isn’t the ideal opponent for a bounce-back opportunity, but it’s the hand that the Warriors have been dealt.

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central steamrolled right over Stagg to keep its record spotless through four weeks, with RB Aiden Clark once again leading the way. Clark scored three touchdowns and gained 85 yards on just seven carries in his short stint of playing before the score got out of hand. Clark isn’t alone as an offensive priority. QB Sebastian Hayes and WR DeShaun Williams are both players who need to be accounted for.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Naperville Central

Southwest Prairie West

Bolingbrook (2-2) at Yorkville (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: For the first time all season, Bolingbrook delivered on both sides of the football in shutting down Plainfield East in a 28-0 win in Week 4. The Raiders have had moments on both sides in the early-going, but had yet to be able to put it together in all phases in an individual game. The Raiders are hoping this is more a sign of what is yet to come over the second half of the season.

About the Foxes: After scuffling offensively for its first two games and scoring just 11 points, Yorkville appears to have settled on something that works for it in that arena, scoring a combined 90 points in back-to-back wins over Joliet West and Plainfield Central. QB Jack Beetham and Northern Illinois University commit Dyllan Malone have formed a solid connection, while Yorkville’s typically sound defensive front is rounding into form.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Oswego East (2-2) at Minooka (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East hangs its hat on its defense on most nights, and it was especially prevalent in the Wolves’ 13-7 win over Plainfield South in Week 4. Oswego East turned away Plainfield South without points on two drives under the five-minute mark, which allowed the Panthers to pull back to .500. RB Ty’Rel Thomas scored the lone touchdown for Oswego East in the win, but the offense is obviously going to be asked to contribute more moving forward.

About the Indians: Minooka has made it look easy through the first four games of the nonconference slate, scoring nearly 200 points and capping the outside of conference schedule with a runaway win over Romeoville in Week 4. It does seem prudent to note Minooka’s opposition has won just two games collectively to start the season, so the in-division competition is almost certainly prone to provide more resistance.

FND Pick: Minooka

Plainfield North (2-2) at Oswego (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: A rigorous nonconference schedule was rough on Plainfield North with back-to-back losses to Lockport and York, but the Tigers appear to have righted their proverbial ship. Convincing wins in their last two has been anchored by the defensive unit, but it’s also has built a pretty sound offensive attack over the last week fueled by the efforts of QB Justus Byrd and RB Malik Jassim.

About the Panthers: Oswego continues to overwhelm opponents, especially on defense. The Panthers have allowed just 20 points through four games. And while that unit is drawing lots of deserved praise, Oswego’s offense is proving it has something to add to the overall equation, running up huge yardage and point totals over the last two weeks.

FND Pick: Oswego

Southwest Prairie East

Plainfield East (0-4) at Plainfield Central (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bengals: Plainfield East has now gone three consecutive games without scoring any points. Obviously, that’s not tenable moving forward. The Bengals’ defensive woes have continued as well, as they have given up 173 points through four games. Plainfield East’s nonconference opponents have been pretty solid overall, though, and the conference schedule does ease some of that pressure.

About the Wildcats: Things haven’t gone particularly well for Plainfield Central out of SPC Division play thus far, and the hopes for the Wildcats are similar to many of their league brethren that some momentum can finally be gained now in divisional play where only one team has managed to win more than one game in the first four weeks. The Wildcats have to make major corrections on both sides of the ball for that to happen. Offensively, they’ve only scored more than one touchdown once and allowed less than 31 points once.

FND Pick: Plainfield Central

Plainfield South's Cody Hogan (15) tries to get the ball past Oswego East's Jake Boissiere (9). (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Plainfield South (2-2) at Romeoville (1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: Plainfield South has dropped its last two games, but they have been the lone team that has been competitive in crossovers with the other SPC division. It took until the fourth quarter for the Cougars to finally be denied against Oswego East. Plainfield South looked like it might be able to pull another late win in the contest, but the Cougars offense wasn’t able to punch in a late score. Throughout the season, the Plainfield South defense has been rather stout though and could be an anchor for the Cougars the rest of the way.

About the Spartans: Romeoville, like most of the other teams in the SPC East, is probably relieved to be removed from SPC crossover matchups. It was beaten soundly in both of those matchups. Despite a shutout loss in Week 4 to Minooka, the Spartans have showed an increased level of offensive productivity in the early-going, something they look to convert into divisional play.

FND Pick: Plainfield South

Joliet West (1-3) at Joliet Central (0-4)

When: Noon Saturday

About the Tigers: Joliet West hasn’t been able to recapture the momentum it had a year ago when it swept through both of its SPC crossovers and then ran a clean sheet in divisional play. And while those back-to-back losses to Yorkville and Plainfield North were disappointing, the option still remains for the Tigers to defend their divisional title from a year ago. In order for that to happen, the Tigers must step up their offensive productivity. After scoring 36 points in a season-opening win over Shepard, Joliet West has managed just 28 points in the three games since.

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central has had a brutal start to the season, and the hope is that things could turn for the better for them in the divisional side of their schedule. For any chance of that happening and potentially ending its losing streak, major adjustments must happen on the defensive side of the ball. Joliet Central is giving up an average of over 60 points per game to foes.

FND Pick: Joliet West

CCL/ESCC crossover

Joliet Catholic (3-1) at Nazareth (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic has established a major flair for the dramatic over the last two weeks, taking a one-point win over Fenwick in Week 3 by stopping a two-point conversion, then following that up with an overtime win over a previously undefeated Marist by forcing overtime on a last-second field goal. The constant for Joliet Catholic has been its ground game. Larry Stringham led that varied attack against Marist piling up 200-plus yards in the win.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth’s offense has got plenty of attention, and it’s deserved as the Roadrunners are averaging nearly 40 points a game with strong-armed QB Logan Malachuk running the show. But the defense took center stage in a Week 4 win over IC Catholic as Nazareth tossed a shutout in a comfortable victory. A fusing of those two efforts could be extremely dangerous for upcoming foes.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Football: Providence Catholic vs Niles Notre Dame SEP 20 Providence Catholic's Aj Rayford rolls out the pocket during a conference game against Niles Notre Dame. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Providence (2-2) at St. Francis (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Celtics: Providence has gotten stellar performances out of its defensive unit for much of the season, and the Celtics turned in another gem in Week 4 holding Niles Notre Dame to just over 100 yards of total offense in a shutout victory. Offense has been a little bit more problematic for Providence, but the knack for making big plays hasn’t deserted it, as Gavin Hagan ripped off a 97-yard touchdown run to open up the margin of victory.

About the Spartans: St. Francis couldn’t carry over the momentum from pulling off one of the state’s bigger surprises in Week 3 when the Spartans upset Loyola on their home field. But the offense couldn’t get back on track in Week 4, digging a hole against St. Rita it couldn’t climb out of in a 31-13 loss, St. Francis’ first setback of the season. RB TyVonn Ransom was sidelined by an early injury. If that’s an extended absence it could slow the Spartans offensive attack, but there are still plenty of players who can give opponents fits on the St. Francis roster.

FND Pick: St. Francis

Interstate 8

Kaneland (4-0) at Morris (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Kaneland has been on an offensive tear for the past few weeks with RB Carter Grabowski leading the way with a three-touchdown performance in the Knights’ Week 4 win over Ottawa. Kaneland quarterback Chase Kruckenberg has provided a steady hand for the Knights offensive attack all season and has done a nice job of distributing the ball to multiple receivers as well.

About Morris: It didn’t take long for Morris to bounce back from its first loss of the season Week 3 to Peoria High, as it ultimately overwhelmed La Salle-Peru. It did take them a little while to get going, though, as La Salle-Peru held a 14-7 lead after a quarter before Morris scored 45 unanswered points to cruise to a runaway win. Morris continues to have impressive offensive balance, as QB Brady Varner tossed four touchdown passes in the L-P win, while RB Caeden Curran cracked the century mark rushing.

FND Pick: Morris

South Suburban Blue

T.F. North (4-0, 1-0) at Lemont (2-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Meteors: T.F. North surprised in 2023, improving from one win to seven from 2022, and it looks like that momentum is continuing for the Red Wolves as they’ve jumped out of the gates 4-0. They’ve done so with a strong defense that tossed two back-to-back shutouts and has allowed just 28 points in four games. T.F. North’s resurgence last season was keyed by a lot of graduated seniors, but it appears the next wave has stepped in nicely to fill voids.

About Lemont: Lemont struggled through a nonconference schedule against two opponents that still haven’t lost (Geneva and Libertyville), but as expected it has seemed to find its footing once back in South Suburban Blue Conference play. Lemont rolled to a win over T.F. South in Week 4, getting them back to .500, and it appears that defending its conference title from a year ago might well be decided right here.

FND Pick: T.F. North

Illinois Central Eight

Wilmington (4-0, 2-0) at Reed-Custer (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington continues to waste no time taking control of contests, scoring early and often to carry a 49-7 lead into halftime and set the running clock in motion yet again against previously undefeated Peotone. Wilmington characteristically powered the offense on the ground, averaging over 10 yards a carry in racking up 350 total rushing yards. RB Ryan Kettman needed just 10 carries to rack up 187 yards rushing in the win.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer put forth a huge defensive performance, holding Herscher in check for almost the entire game before surrendering a fourth-quarter touchdown on a pick-6 and a two-point conversion. Unfortunately for the Comets, that was enough as Herscher escaped with an 8-7 victory. Reed-Custer held Herscher to just 169 yards of total offense, but other than QB Jacob Reardon’s 135 yards of total offense the Comets struggled to get much done.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Coal City (3-1, 2-0) at Peotone (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Coalers: Coal City was absolutely dominant in taking apart Lisle In Week 4, scoring eight touchdowns in the first half of a runway victory. Since a Week 1 loss to Morris, Coal City has outscored three opponents 183-12. RB Landin Benson needed just eight carries to amass 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Coalers needed only 13 rushing attempts to score five touchdowns.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone rambled through the first three weeks of the season but hit a major roadblock with Wilmington in Week 4. Peotone’s typically dominant ground game was halted in its tracks, held to just 97 yards on 35 carries. It’s an absolute must for Peotone to get back into the groove with its rushing attack in order to have a chance to be on equal footing here.

FND Pick: Coal City

Chicagoland Prairie

Walther Christian (0-3) at Dwight/GSW (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Walther Christian has been knocked around pretty good in three games this season (it was idle in Week 2). Opponents have outscored the Broncos 165 to 7, and the Broncos have yet to avoid having the running clock turned on in the second half.

About the Trojans: Dwight took early control of the a Week 4 game against Marquette, but some second-half miscues changed the momentum, and Dwight missed on the opportunity to improve to 4-0 as Marquette rallied for a 26-21 win. RB Ayden Collum continues to be a strong option for Dwight out of the backfield, having rushed for over 300 yards in the last two weeks.

FND Pick: Dwight/GSW

Nonconference

Aurora Central Catholic (2-2) at Seneca (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic is an independent school, but is almost an honorary member of the Chicagoland Prairie with four games against the league. The Chargers have had an uneven start to the season, routing Walther Christian where they hung 60 points on the Broncos but managing just 26 points in their other three games.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca breezed to its 24th consecutive regular-season victory by toppling St. Bede in Week 4. Once again, the Fighting Irish were keyed by a dominant running game led by RB Brody Rademacher. He needed just 12 carries to amass 212 yards and three touchdowns.

FND Pick: Seneca