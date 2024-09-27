Ottawa football vs. Sycamore score, news, our pick, live coverage

Sycamore's Dylan Hodges, center, slips through the fingers of Oswego East's Jamari Mckay, left, before being tackled by Oswego East's Nigel Grisby (12) a few yards later during the game held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Ottawa faces Sycamore in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Len Eisele will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Ottawa vs. Sycamore kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sycamore High School

Ottawa-Sycamore preview

About the Pirates: Since a nail-biting loss to Plano in Week 1 and a dominant win over Streator in Week 2, Ottawa has had to play from behind for the most part – something this Pirates teams isn’t built for. It’s a demanding stretch of the schedule that features six consecutive games against Interstate 8 Conference opponents (La Salle-Peru twice), including back-to-back meetings with undefeated teams – last week’s 49-20 loss to Kaneland and this week’s visit to Sycamore. Ottawa has been outscored 42-14 in second quarters this season and 36-13 in third quarters. Jack Pongracz (128 yards, 3.9 per carry) and Weston Averkamp (105 yards, 2.9 per carry) lead the rushing attack, Mark Munson (383 passing yards, three TDs, 1 INT) is the primary passer, and the duo of Hector Valdez (19 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss) and Logan Mills (28 tackles, two TFLs) are leading the Pirates defense.

About the Spartans: Every game has been decided by one score this year, including last week’s 25-19 win at Rochelle. On the year, Sycamore has been outgained by about 50 yards per game, a trend Rochelle extended last week with a 366-280 edge in total yards. The Spartans have been averaging 123.3 yards per game on the ground. Dylan Hodges has led the ground attack with 281 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Prebil leads the defense with 40 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Landon Egler has 32 tackles, four for a loss and a sack. Burke Gautcher has completed 59% of his passes for 490 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

FND pick: Sycamore

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: