Naperville North football vs. Lockport score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Naperville North faces Lockport in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Naperville North vs. Lockport kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Lockport High School

Naperville North-Lockport preview

About the Huskies: Naperville North stands at the .500 mark, but those two losses come to some power-packed teams in longtime rival Naperville Central and the most recent setback to Lincoln-Way East in Week 4. The Huskies have a proven, potent passing attack as senior QB Jacob Bell is in the midst of a breakout season. His receiver tandem of Quinn Morris and Brock Pettaway has been dangerous for opponents and hard to contain as well.

About the Porters: Lockport continues to find ways to grind out victories, and that’s a good way to build a little cushion ahead of the remaining five games on its schedule where the combined record of those opponents is 16-4. It’s the final segment of a brutal slate that includes just one team with a losing record. Lockport will continue to look to its defense to set the pace and finding whatever pieces it can to contribute on offense. In a Week 4 win over Waubonsie Valley, it was WR Brendan Mecher who stepped into the spotlight with two touchdown receptions.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Naperville North

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: