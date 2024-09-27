Knoxville football vs. Bureau Valley score, news, our pick, live coverage

Bureau Valley's Brandon Carrington makes a diving catch for a Storm touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game at Storm Stadium. The Storm beat Lewiston-Valley-Cuba 46-16 (Photo provided by Dan Devenney)

Knoxville vs. Bureau Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau Valley High School

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville’s run of 10-straight playoff appearances is in jeopardy with Friday’s 49-18 win over LVC – its first win of the year with losses to undefeated Elmwood-Brimfield, Macomb and Princeville. After BV, the Blue Bullets will face 1-3 Illini West and 0-4 West Hancock, ending with undefeated Farmington. Coach Ryan Hebard said the team’s strength this year is having overall better team speed and strength and experience with a handful of multiple-year starters back. Senior Nolan McClay was an unanimous All-Conference pick at running back last year.

About the Storm: The Storm return to friendlier confines following Friday’s 48-6 loss to Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference front runner Farmington, their first defeat in league play. Brady Hartz scored a 79-yard TD early in the first quarter, but would not score again. Senior Elijah Endress returned to full-time action last week after sitting out two weeks with an injury, running 10 times for 21 yards with five tackles. ... The Storm sit in fourth place in the LTP with games remaining against first-place Macomb (4-0, 4-0) and Elmwood-Brimfield (4-0, 3-0).

FND pick: Bureau Valley

