Kewanee football vs. Hall score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Kewanee faces Hall in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Brandon LaChance will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Kewanee vs. Hall kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Hall High School

Kewanee-Hall preview

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is coming off a 20-14 loss to Sherrard last week. … Aiden Redcliff ran for 56 yards and a TD on 17 carries against Sherrard, while Dylan Glynn threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chase Burkart with 3.3 seconds left in the first half to give Hall a 14-12 halftime lead. … Jack Jablonski caught three passes for 100 yards last week, including a 59-yard reception on a halfback pass from Redcliff. … The Red Devils threw two interceptions and lost a fumble last week, which led to Sherrard’s winning score.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee lost 44-15 to Princeton last week. The Boilermakers trailed 16-0 at halftime and managed to pull within 23-15 in the third quarter. … Benjamin Taylor ran for a 60-yard TD against Princeton, while Alejandro Duarte scored on a 1-yard run. … Kewanee’s lone win was a 27-18 victory over Riverdale in Week 2. … The Boilermakers beat Hall 41-0 last fall.

FND pick: Kewanee

How to watch Kewanee vs. Hall football game livestream

The Kewanee vs. Hall game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: