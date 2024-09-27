September 27, 2024
Kaneland football vs. Morris score, news, how to watch, live coverage

By Rob Oesterle
Ottawa's Jace Veith pursues Kaneland's Dylan Sanagustin at King Field on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Ottawa's Jace Veith pursues Kaneland's Dylan Sanagustin at King Field (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Kaneland faces Morris in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Kaneland vs. Morris kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Morris High School

Kaneland-Morris preview

About the Knights: Kaneland has been on an offensive tear for the past few weeks with RB Carter Grabowski leading the way with a three-touchdown performance in the Knights’ Week 4 win over Ottawa. Kaneland quarterback Chase Kruckenberg has provided a steady hand for the Knights offensive attack all season and has done a nice job of distributing the ball to multiple receivers as well.

About Morris: It didn’t take long for Morris to bounce back from its first loss of the season Week 3 to Peoria High, as it ultimately overwhelmed La Salle-Peru. It did take them a little while to get going, however, as La Salle-Peru held a 14-7 lead after a quarter before Morris scored 45 unanswered points to cruise to a runaway win. Morris continues to have impressive offensive balance, as QB Brady Varner tossed four touchdowns in the L-P win, while RB Caeden Curran cracked the century mark rushing.

FND Pick: Morris

How to watch Kaneland vs. Morris football game livestream

The Kaneland vs. Morris game is available on Hudl

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: