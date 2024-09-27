Kaneland football vs. Morris score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Kaneland faces Morris in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Kaneland vs. Morris kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Morris High School

Kaneland-Morris preview

About the Knights: Kaneland has been on an offensive tear for the past few weeks with RB Carter Grabowski leading the way with a three-touchdown performance in the Knights’ Week 4 win over Ottawa. Kaneland quarterback Chase Kruckenberg has provided a steady hand for the Knights offensive attack all season and has done a nice job of distributing the ball to multiple receivers as well.

About Morris: It didn’t take long for Morris to bounce back from its first loss of the season Week 3 to Peoria High, as it ultimately overwhelmed La Salle-Peru. It did take them a little while to get going, however, as La Salle-Peru held a 14-7 lead after a quarter before Morris scored 45 unanswered points to cruise to a runaway win. Morris continues to have impressive offensive balance, as QB Brady Varner tossed four touchdowns in the L-P win, while RB Caeden Curran cracked the century mark rushing.

FND Pick: Morris

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: