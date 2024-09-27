Joliet Catholic football vs. Nazareth score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Joliet Catholic faces Nazareth in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Catholic vs. Nazareth kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nazareth

Joliet Catholic-Nazareth preview

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic has established a major flair for the dramatic over the last two weeks, taking a one-point win over Fenwick in Week 3 by stopping a two-point conversion then following that up with an overtime win over a previously undefeated Marist by forcing that overtime on a last-second field goal. The constant for Joliet Catholic has been its ground game. Larry Stringham led that varied attack against Marist piling up 200 plus yards in the win.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth welcomes Joliet Catholic to La Grange Park in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship game won by the Roadrunners 38-20. Several of Nazareth’s notables from that game are still here, including senior quarterback Logan Malachuk, senior receiver James Penley and senior defensive lineman/linebacker Gabe Kaminski. Nazareth bounced back from its first loss, blowing out IC Catholic Prep 33-0 last week. Malachuk threw for 262 yards and three TDs in the game, two of them to Penley. Nazareth’s offense is averaging 36.3 points through four games. Malachuk has thrown for over 1,000 yards with 16 TDs and just three interceptions. Penley, Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone each have five TD catches.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Nazareth

How to watch Joliet Catholic vs Nazareth football game livestream

The Joliet Catholic vs. Nazareth game is available on Hudl

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: