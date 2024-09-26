2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 5

Nazareth's James Penley (11) tries to break away from the Mt. Carmel defense during the varsity football game between Nazareth Academy and Mt. Carmel in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

CCL/ESCC crossover

Joliet Catholic (3-1) at Nazareth (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic has established a major flair for the dramatic over the last two weeks, taking a one-point win over Fenwick in Week 3 by stopping a two-point conversion then following that up with an overtime win over a previously undefeated Marist by forcing that overtime on a last-second field goal. The constant for Joliet Catholic has been its ground game. Larry Stringham led that varied attack against Marist piling up 200 plus yards in the win.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth welcomes Joliet Catholic to La Grange Park in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship game won by the Roadrunners 38-20. Several of Nazareth’s notables from that game are still here, including senior quarterback Logan Malachuk, senior receiver James Penley and senior defensive lineman/linebacker Gabe Kaminski. Nazareth bounced back from its first loss, blowing out IC Catholic Prep 33-0 last week. Malachuk threw for 262 yards and three TDs in the game, two of them to Penley. Nazareth’s offense is averaging 36.3 points through four games. Malachuk has thrown for over 1,000 yards with 16 TDs and just three interceptions. Penley, Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone each have five TD catches.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Nazareth

Benet (4-0) at Mount Carmel (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Redwings: Benet has already matched its win total from each of the last three seasons with its best start in over a decade. Now it gets a monumental challenge, a road trip to Mount Carmel. Benet QB Ryan Kubacki threw for 265 yards and two TDs last week in a 23-16 win over previously undefeated St. Viator. Luke Doyle had nine catches for 134 yards and a 79-yard TD. Doyle and Luke Wildes, who also had a TD last week, are Kubacki’s favorite targets. The Redwings have averaged 37.3 points per game this season. Benet last played Mount Carmel in a 2013 first-round playoff game, a 49-6 Caravan win.

About the Caravan: Defending Class 7A champion Mount Carmel has rolled since a Week 1 loss to The Hun School out of New Jersey, three wins by a 24-point margin with a 45-24 win over St. Ignatius last week. The Caravan trailed in the fourth quarter of that game 24-21, but scored the last 24 points. A high-powered offense led by quarterback Jack Elliott, a Vanderbilt recruit, is averaging a tick under 42 points per game. Elliott ran for 198 yards and four TDs and threw for 110 against St. Ignatius. Sophomore Quentin Burrell, one of Elliott’s top targets, had a 65-yard return for a TD that sparked the comeback.

FND Pick: Mount Carmel

Providence (2-2) at St. Francis (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Celtics: Providence has gotten stellar performances out of its defense much of the season, and the Celtics turned in another gem in Week 4 holding Niles Notre Dame to just more than 100 yards of total offense in a shutout victory. Offense has been a little bit more problematic for Providence, but the knack for making big plays hasn’t deserted it, as Gavin Hagan ripped off a 97-yard touchdown run to open the margin of victory.

About the Spartans: St. Francis couldn’t carry over the momentum from pulling off one of the state’s bigger surprises in Week 3 when the Spartans upset Loyola on their home field. But the offense couldn’t get back on track in Week 4, digging a hole against St. Rita it couldn’t climb out of in a 31-13 loss, St. Francis’ first setback of the season. RB TyVonn Ransom was sidelined by an early injury. If that’s an extended absence it could slow the Spartans offensive attack, but there are still plenty of players who can give opponents fits on the St. Francis roster.

FND Pick: St. Francis

– Steve Soucie

Marmion (3-1) at Montini (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: After suffering their first loss of the season to St. Viator in Week 3, Marmion came back with a 35-0 victory over De La Salle to open CCL/ESCC Red conference play. The shutout gave the Cadets their second shutout victory in three weeks, their first coming in Week 2 with a 56-0 win over The Noble Academy. The win already puts the Cadets over their win total from a season ago, showing that the new offense under first-year head coach Adam Guerra has been working so far.

About the Broncos: Montini, after a 2-0 start in the nonconference, has dropped its last two games in the CCL/ESCC, losing at Fenwick 14-10 last week. The Broncos’ offense has been limited to a combined 16 points in those losses after scoring 70 the first two weeks. On the season, quarterbacks Gaetano Carbonara and Israel Abrams have combined to throw for 564 yards and five TDs, Santino Florio their top target with 14 catches for 126 yards and two TDs. Jaxon Lane had 11 tackles in the game and leads Montini on the season with 29. Montini beat Marmion 26-3 in 2022 in their last meeting.

FND Pick: Montini

Marist (3-1) at IC Catholic Prep (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the RedHawks: An extra-point kick caromed off the left upright, denying the RedHawks their fourth straight win during last weekend’s 31-30 double-overtime loss to Joliet Catholic. Quarterback Jacob Ritter directs the RedHawks’ offense, supported by 6-7, 340-pound lineman Rico Schrieber.

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep has dropped a pair of games after its 2-0 start, including a 33-0 loss to defending Class 5A state champion Nazareth last weekend. The Knights are led by senior quarterback Will Bryk, junior running back/linebacker Foley Calcagno and sophomore tailback KJ Reese. The Knights beat Marist 28-21 last season.

FND Pick: Marist

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

York at Plainfield North York's Bruno Massel (1) celebrates his touchdown run with Jack Birnbaum (13) during a football game between York at Plainfield North in Plainfield. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

West Suburban Silver

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central comes in off a 56-0 win over Morton last week. Junior QB Riley Contreras was 17-for-18 passing for 187 yards and five TDs, and ran for a 57-yard TD in one half of action. The Red Devils took another Silver unbeaten, Lyons, to the wire in Week 3, and now get a crack at another one in the Dukes.

About the Dukes: York comes in off a 42-21 win over Oak Park-River Forest. Bruno Massel threw for 180 yards and two TDs and rushed for 82 yards and a TD, continuing to emerge as a dual threat under center. Two-way standout Jimmy Conners rushed for 92 yards and three TDs and had eight tackles at linebacker, two for loss. York beat Hinsdale Central 38-10 last season.

FND Pick: York

Proviso West (2-2, 0-2) at Lyons (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Proviso West comes in off a 54-0 loss to Downers Grove North. The Panthers – winless last season – started 2-0, but since have dropped conference games to Oak Park-River Forest and Downers North by a combined margin of 103-0.

About the Lions: Lyons, 4-0 for the second time in three seasons, comes in off a big program win, 24-7 over Glenbard West on homecoming last Saturday. It was the Lions’ first win over the Hilltoppers since 2016. Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm starred on both sides, nine catches for 99 yards in the first half and a 50-yard interception return for a TD in the final minutes. QB Dominic Pisciotti was 17 for 23 for 174 yards. Junior LB Lou Ratcliffe was among the ringleaders of a defense that allowed just 135 yards of offense.

FND Pick: Lyons

Oak Park-River Forest (1-3, 1-1) at Downers Grove North (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Huskies: The Huskies come in off a 42-21 loss to York. It’s the start of a rough stretch of games, with road trips to unbeatens Downers Grove North and Lyons the next two weeks.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North continues to roll, 54-0 over Proviso West last week. The Trojans have a huge stretch of games ahead that could determine the Silver title – Week 6 at York and Week 7 at home against Lyons – but clearly don’t want to look past OPRF. Junior QB and Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu threw for four TDs last week in one quarter of action. On the season he’s completed 75% of his passes for 602 yards and 11 TDs in eight quarters played.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

West Suburban Gold

Morton (2-2, 1-0) at Downers Grove South (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Morton: Morton was quite competitive over its first three games, wins over Thornton and Proviso East and a two-TD loss to Niles West. But those wins came over teams that are still winless, and the Mustangs struggled mightily in a Silver crossover last week, a 56-0 loss to Hinsdale Central. It doesn’t get any easier facing Downers Grove South.

About Downers Grove South: Downers Grove South comes in off a big, come-from-behind 18-16 win over Willowbrook last week. With starting QB Aidan Kanazawa shaken up on a big hit, Dominic West came in off the bench to lead the comeback with a 1-yard TD run and 10-yard TD pass to Keon Maggit Jr. on fourth-and-goal. Kayden Smith rushed for 149 yards on 29 carries with a 55-yard TD. Maggit Jr. caught six passes for 70 yards and also made a game-saving tackle on the Warriors’ attempt at a game-tying 2-point conversion.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is in an unenviable spot after its 18-16 loss to Downers Grove South, but it easily could have gone the other way. Willowbrook’s four losses have come by a combined 21 points. QB Jahonise Reed threw for 211 yards last week, while Jordan Pate had four catches for 107 yards in a game Willowbrook led 10-0 at halftime and still led into the fourth quarter. Willowbrook beat Hinsdale South 37-34 last season.

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South comes in off a 28-21 loss to Addison Trail, with a challenging road ahead facing Willowbrook and Downers Grove South the next two weeks. Senior QB Langston Love was 20 for 28 for 214 yards and two TDs in the loss to Addison Trail.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

West Suburban crossover

Leyden (3-1) at Glenbard West (0-4)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Eagles: Leyden, 2-7 last season, has already surpassed that win total with its 41-12 win at Proviso East last week. It’s noteworthy, though, that all three of the Eagles’ wins came against teams that are currently winless. The only loss was by a 38-0 margin to Hinsdale South in Week 3.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is in unfamiliar – and unenviable – terrain, 0-4 for the first time since 1999 after last Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Lyons. The Hilltoppers’ offense is the chief concern. Glenbard West has managed just one score in each of the last three games, and had just 135 yards of offense and a JaMarcus Kelly TD run in last week’s game. But a young Hilltoppers’ defense starting several juniors showed progress in keeping the team in it until the fourth quarter. Glenbard West might need to win out to avoid missing the playoffs, so the sense of urgency is clear.

FND Pick: Glenbard West

Batavia’s Nathan Whitwell (28) carries the ball for a touchdown against St. Charles North. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

DuKane Conference

Batavia (4-0, 2-0) at Wheaton North (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: After a slow start against St. Charles North in which they got held out of the end zone in the first half, Batavia rattled off six touchdowns, including four unanswered ones in the fourth quarter, to pull off an impressive 45-21 victory over the North Stars. RB Nathan Whitwell has been on an absolute tear, racking up 803 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns to start the season, including 263 and five scores in Week 4. Not only that, but the defense also excelled in the fourth quarter, only allowing two North Star first downs. Despite the Bulldogs recording their third straight 40-plus-point performance last week, head coach Dennis Piron said that the team is still trying to find their way in aspects like the pass game. But when it does, he knows that the team can be extremely good.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has been keeping its fans on edge for most of the season, and last week was certainly no exception. The Falcons scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to pick up a 27-19 victory over St. Charles East. In all three of their wins, the Falcons came from behind to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Leading the way has been QB Nick Johnson, who’s thrown all three go-ahead touchdowns for the Falcons, including a pass to Tyler Kading to give them the lead in Week 4. The last time the Bulldogs came to Wheaton North, the Falcons pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to win 27-24.

FND Pick: Batavia

– Joel Boenitz

Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2, 1-1) at St. Charles North (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North is coming off a tough first loss of the season after allowing 28 straight points in the fourth quarter in a loss against Batavia, and will most likely be eager to get back in the win column. Last year’s matchup between the two went to overtime, when the North Stars came out with a 42-35 victory. QB Ethan Plumb threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns in the last contest, and he’ll be looking to get back in the saddle after a tough second-half showing last week. He did find success with WR Keaton Reinke, who was on the receiving end of 145 of his 190 passing yards on the day, including a 67-yard dot for the North Stars’ only score in the second half.

About the Tigers: After a tough loss in the homecoming game to Geneva in Week 3, WW South bounced back with a 31-0 victory at Glenbard North. The Tigers have put up over 30 points in three of their first four games of the season, which is something they haven’t done since 2019. The QB-WR duo of Luca Carbonaro and Amari Williams lead the way for the Tigers. The two have connected for over 400 yards and seven touchdowns, including for multiple scores in each of the last three games and for over 100 yards in each of the last two.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

– Joel Boenitz

South Suburban Blue

T.F. North (4-0, 1-0) at Lemont (2-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Meteors: T.F. North surprised in 2023, improving from one win to seven, and it looks like that momentum is continuing for the Red Wolves as they’ve jumped out of the gates 4-0. They’ve done so with a strong defense that tossed two back-to-back shutouts and has allowed just 28 points in four games. T.F. North’s resurgence last season was keyed by a lot of graduated seniors, but it appears the next wave has stepped in nicely to fill voids.

About Lemont: Lemont struggled through a nonconference schedule against two opponents that still haven’t lost collectively (Geneva and Libertyville), but as expected it has seemed to find its footing once back in South Suburban Blue conference play. Lemont rolled to a win over T.F. South in Week 4 getting them back to .500, but it appears that defending its conference title from a year ago might very well be decided right here.

FND Pick: T.F. North

– Steve Soucie

Upstate Eight East

Elmwood Park (0-4, 0-2) at Glenbard South (3-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Tigers: Off to an 0-4 start, Elmwood Park’s defense has allowed 237 points this season, including 69 to Woodstock North, and 65 to Glenbard East last weekend.

About the Raiders: The first-place Raiders handed previously unbeaten Fenton a 49-6 defeat last weekend. Jonny Baldauf provided an early highlight with his 65-yard kick return for a touchdown. This is the first meeting between the two programs.

FND Pick: Glenbard South

– Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Glenbard East (3-1, 2-0) at Ridgewood (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Glenbard East’s offense has been humming of late, thanks to explosive plays from quarterback Michael Nee and receivers Amonte Cook and Chris Renford. The Rams have scored 112 points in their last two games – both double-digit victories. This is Glenbard East’s first meeting with Ridgewood.

About the Rebels: Offense hasn’t been a problem for the Rebels, who scored five touchdowns in last weekend’s 43-35 loss to West Chicago. Sophomore quarterback Angelo Vitale has thrown 12 touchdown passes in four games, while 2-way standout Luke Melendez has scored nine touchdowns on offense.

FND Pick: Glenbard East

– Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Riverside-Brookfield (2-2, 0-1) at Fenton (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield earned its first win as a member of the Upstate Eight last week, 30-14 at Elgin. Sophomore QB Giancarlo Garcia threw for 111 yards and a 61-yard TD to Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus, and also rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries. On the season, he has passed for 508 yards and three TDs and rushed for 285 yards with four TDs. Caleb McCottry had two sacks and Warren Mason and John Bielobradek had interceptions against Elgin.

About the Bison: Fenton has been a great early-season story, as the Bison started 3-0 after an 0-9 2023 season. But Week 4 provided a bit of a reality check, a 49-6 loss to Glenbard South, so how the Bison respond will be a development to watch.

FND Pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Chicagoland Christian Conference

St. Edward (0-4, 0-2) at Wheaton Academy (3-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Green Wave: Following back-to-back, double-digit losses to Christ the King (34-0) and Aurora Christian (55-0), St. Edward travels to West Chicago to face a talented Wheaton Academy squad that has won three of its first four games. Senior all-purpose back Charlie Elwood averages 47 receiving yards and 26 rushing yards for the Green Wave.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy outscored Hope Academy 28-0 in the second half of last weekend’s 42-14 victory. Senior quarterback Nathan Downey has plenty of offensive weapons to lean on, including wideouts Charlie Coniaris, Jake Weston and Gino Spinelli, who caught a touchdown and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass against Hope. Jeremy Johanik, Zach Moravec and Diyonnes King anchor the Warriors defense. Wheaton Academy won last year’s meeting 48-0.

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

– Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Nonconference

Madison (1-3) at Westmont (1-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Since their season-opening, 58-50 win over Sparta/Steeleville, the Trojans have suffered 3 straight losses. Junior quarterback Dallas Gardner directs the offense, flanked by tailback Jalen Belford and wideout Darrius Williams.

About the Sentinels: Westmont looks to rebound from last weekend’s 54-0 loss to previously winless Fieldcrest in Minonk. Senior quarterback/middle linebacker Lucas Fears is a player to watch for the Sentinels after keeping it for a team-high 11 carries last week, while Yannis Tutuianu led the Sentinels in rushing yardage with 49 on seven attempts, including 12-, 13- and 14-yard carries.

FND Pick: Madison

– Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group, and J.T. Pedelty