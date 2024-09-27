Johnsburg football vs. Woodstock North score, news, our pick, live coverage

Johnsburg faces Woodstock North in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Skyhawks: A week after defeating Richmond-Burton 21-14, Johnsburg fell to Sandwich 28-21 after the Indians went on a 16-play, 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. The Skyhawks were intercepted on Sandwich’s 41 on their final drive with 1:31 remaining, the team’s third turnover of the game. … QB Carter Block went 15-of-27 passing for 144 yards against Sandwich, and WR Ryan Franze had six catches for 62 yards and two TDs. Duke Mays scored on a 2-yard TD run to tie the game in the third quarter. … Johnsburg beat Woodstock North 25-12 in last year’s opener.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North is one of three McHenry County teams without a loss through four weeks (Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove). The Thunder beat Plano 41-17 to stay perfect on the season, getting another huge rushing performance. FB David Randecker ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns. … North established itself early with a 12-play, 60-yard opening drive capped by a 6-yard TD run by Braden Schnake … The Thunder had 348 total yards of offense, with 326 on the ground. QB Parker Halihan had two TDs, including a jump ball into the corner of the end zone grabbed by Braelan Creighton. … North’s defense allowed only a touchdown in the second half after taking a 27-10 lead at the break. The offense is averaging 48-plus points a game.

