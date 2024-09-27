Homewood-Flossmoor football vs. Lincoln-Way East score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Homewood-Flossmoor faces Lincoln-Way East in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

About the Vikings: It was a nice bounce-back for Homewood-Flossmoor in Week 4 after suffering a defensive meltdown in Week 3 against Sandburg. None of those signs were evident against Neuqua Valley in Week 4, however, as H-F leaped out to a 28-3 first-half advantage and rolled to a comfortable victory. The Vikings got solid play out of QB Randall McDonald in the Neuqua Valley win, and H-F balanced its offensive nicely by feeding RB Michael Terrell enough to keep the Neuqua defense guessing.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East has been overwhelming thus far, scoring 49 points in each of its three games played [the Griffins received a forfeit win in Week 2]. It’s easy to think the Griffins could score more if they needed to considering none of their games have had them particularly pressed about the outcome. QB Jonas Williams threw four first-half touchdown passes in a Week 4 win over Naperville North, two to WR Keagan Ruane, who is yet another emerging offensive weapon for the Griffins.

