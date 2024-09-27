Harvard football vs. Sandwich score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Harvard faces Sandwich in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Harvard vs. Sandwich kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sandwich High School

Harvard-Sandwich preview

About the Hornets: Harvard dropped its second straight game with a 49-7 loss to Richmond-Burton in Week 4. It was the second game in a row the Hornets were held to seven points (10-7 loss to Woodstock in Week 3). … The Rockets ended up scoring the final 42 points of the game. In the loss, QB Adam Cooke hit WR Danny Rosas for a 36-yard TD that tied the score at 7 four minutes into the game. That was all the scoring for Harvard, which has 77 points scored and 78 allowed in four weeks. ... Harvard was shut out by Sandwich 27-0 a year ago.

About the Indians: Sandwich defeated Johnsburg 28-21 in Week 4, getting a 9-yard run by RB Nick Michalek that finished off a 16-play, 94-game winning drive. Both of the the Indians’ wins so far have come in KRC play after losing to Manteno and Wilmington in Weeks 1 and 2. … Sandwich and Woodstock North are tied for the conference lead at 2-0. … Michalek had 132 yards on 16 carries and three scores. FB Diego Gomez added a 2-yard TD and had 76 rushing yards in the game. … Sandwich’s defense created three turnovers. Nate Hill picked off a pass on the first play of the game, and Dom Rome recovered a fumble on Johnsburg’s second possession.

FND pick: Sandwich

How to watch Harvard vs. Sandwich football game livestream

The Harvard vs. Sandwich game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: