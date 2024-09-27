Crystal Lake South football vs. Crystal Lake Central score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Crystal Lake South faces Crystal Lake Central in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Crystal Lake South vs. Crystal Lake Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake Central High School

Crystal Lake South-Crystal Lake Central preview

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South grabbed its first win of the season in Week 4 with a 9-0 shutout over Hampshire. The Gators had a monster game on defense, creating seven turnovers, which made up for almost 200 yards in penalties. Gio Evers recorded an INT and fumble recovery, Jacob Kita had two fumble recoveries, Gavin Hastings had a fumble recovery, and AJ Demirov and Noa Franch both had an INT. Brock Miller also blocked a field goal in the shutout. … South has been rotating quarterbacks based on the matchups and have used multiple QBs in games. … South was outscored 102-20 in its first three losses to Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central went down 28-0 at halftime and lost to Burlington Central 49-0 in Week 4. The week prior, the Tigers earned their first win by beating Dundee-Crown 17-14 in overtime. … Crystal Lake Central’s offense has struggled with only 38 points in its four games, while the defense has given up 143. The Tigers had seven points in the opener against Huntley and 14 against Cary-Grove. … In last year’s crosstown rivalry game, Crystal Lake Central blanked South 34-0.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

How to watch Crystal Lake South vs. Crystal Lake Central football game livestream

The Crystal Lake South vs. Crystal Lake Central game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: