Coal City football vs. Peotone score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Coal City faces Peotone in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Coal City vs. Peotone kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Peotone High School

Coal City-Peotone preview

About the Coalers: Coal City was dominant in taking apart Lisle In Week 4, scoring eight touchdowns in the first half of a runway victory. Since a Week 1 loss to Morris, Coal City has outscored three opponents 183-12. RB Landin Benson needed just eight carries to amass 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Coalers needed only 13 rushing attempts to score five touchdowns.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone rambled through the first three weeks of the season but hit a major roadblock with Wilmington in Week 4. Peotone’s typically dominant ground game was halted in its tracks, held to just 97 yards on 35 carries. It’s an absolute must for Peotone to get back into the groove with its rushing attack in order to have a chance to be on equal footing here.

FND Pick: Coal City

How to watch Coal City vs. Peotone football game livestream

The Coal City vs. Peotone game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

