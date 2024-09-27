Bolingbrook football vs. Yorkville score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Bolingbrook faces Yorkville in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Bolingbrook vs. Yorkville kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorkville High School

Bolingbrook-Yorkville preview

About the Raiders: For the first time all season, Bolingbrook delivered in shutting down Plainfield East in a 28-0 win in Week 4. The Raiders have had moments on both sides of the football in the early-going but had yet to be able to put it together in all phases in a game. The Raiders are hoping this is more a sign of what is to come over the second half of the season.

About the Foxes: After scuffling offensively for its first two games and scoring just 11 points, Yorkville appears to have settled on something that works, scoring a combined 90 points in back-to-back wins over Joliet West and Plainfield Central. QB Jack Beetham and Northern Illinois University commit Dyllan Malone have formed a solid connection, while Yorkville’s typically sound defensive front is rounding into form.

FND Pick: Yorkville

How to watch Bolingbrook vs. Yorkville football game livestream

The Bolingbrook vs. Yorkville game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: