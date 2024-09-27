Batavia football vs. Wheaton North score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Batavia faces Wheaton North in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Batavia vs. Wheaton North kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Wheaton North High School

Batavia-Wheaton North preview

About the Bulldogs: After a slow start against St. Charles North in which they got held out of the end zone in the first half, Batavia rattled off six touchdowns, including four unanswered ones in the fourth quarter, to pull off an impressive 45-21 victory over the North Stars. RB Nathan Whitwell has been on an absolute tear, racking up 803 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns to start the season, including 263 and five scores in Week 4. Not only that, but the defense also excelled in the fourth quarter, only allowing two North Star first downs. Despite the Bulldogs recording their third straight 40+ point performance last week, head coach Dennis Piron said that the team is still trying to find their way in aspects like the pass game. But t when it does he knows that the team can be extremely good.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has been keeping their fans on edge for most of the season, and last week was certainly no exception. The Falcons scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to pick up a 27-19 victory over St. Charles East last week. In all three of their wins, the Falcons came from behind to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Leading the way has been QB Nick Johnson, who’s thrown all three go-ahead touchdowns for the Falcons, including a pass to Tyler Kading to give them the lead in Week 4. The last time the Bulldogs came to Wheaton North, the Falcons pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to win 27-24.

FND Pick: Batavia

How to watch Batavia vs. Wheaton North football game livestream

The Batavia vs. Wheaton North game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: