Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 5 of the 2024 season

DuKane conference

Batavia (4-0, 2-0) at Wheaton North (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: After a slow start against St. Charles North in which they got held out of the end zone in the first half, Batavia rattled off six touchdowns, including four unanswered ones in the fourth quarter, to pull off an impressive 45-21 victory over the North Stars. RB Nathan Whitwell has been on an absolute tear, racking up 803 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns to start the season, including 263 and five scores in Week 4. Not only that, but the defense also excelled in the fourth quarter, only allowing two North Star first downs. Despite the Bulldogs recording their third straight 40+ point performance last week, head coach Dennis Piron said that the team is still trying to find their way in aspects like the pass game. But t when it does he knows that the team can be extremely good.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has been keeping their fans on edge for most of the season, and last week was certainly no exception. The Falcons scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to pick up a 27-19 victory over St. Charles East last week. In all three of their wins, the Falcons came from behind to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Leading the way has been QB Nick Johnson, who’s thrown all three go-ahead touchdowns for the Falcons, including a pass to Tyler Kading to give them the lead in Week 4. The last time the Bulldogs came to Wheaton North, the Falcons pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to win 27-24.

FND Pick: Batavia

Glenbard North (2-2, 0-2) at Geneva (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Through four weeks of the season, Geneva has certainly had no trouble getting their offense going, and they kept that mantra going with a 63-14 victory over Lake Park in Week 4, their fourth straight game with 45+ points. Their 212 points so far is the fifth most across the state of Illinois, keeping pace with teams like defending Class 3A champions Byron (217 points) and Class 2A semifinalist Maroa-Forsyth (227 points). QB Anthony Chahino has been a main catalyst for the offensive uptick, completing 36 of 52 passes for 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns. Helping add to those stats have been a talented receiving duo of Georgia commit Talyn Taylor (14 receptions, 390 yards, nine TDs) and Finnegan Weppner (11 receptions, 302 yards, five TDs).

About the Panthers: After outscoring their first two opponents 36-7 to help start the season 2-0, Glenbard North has had the script reversed to start conference play. The Panthers have been outscored 71-7, including a 31-0 shutout loss against Wheaton Warrenville South last week. The Panthers’ only score during their skid came from an 80-yard connection between Ben Princis and Zechariah Moore in Week 3.

FND Pick: Geneva

Lake Park (2-2, 0-2) at St. Charles East (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: While St. Charles East may be the only team in the DuKane conference with an overall record under .500, the Saints have proven time and time again that they can keep with high-caliber teams. And they did it again last week, taking a lead into the fourth quarter against Wheaton North before ultimately falling to them. After relying on the passing game in the first two weeks, RB Xander Salazar has taken the lead on the offense, rushing for over 100 yards in back-to-back games and scoring five touchdowns.

About the Lancers: After putting up 72 points in their first two games of the season, Lake Park struggled to put up points against a tough opening conference slate, getting outscored 119-19 against Batavia in Week 3 and Geneva in Week 4. QB George Tzamouranis has the Lancers’ only offensive score over that two-week slate, recording a 2-yard rushing score late against the Vikings.

FND Pick: St. Charles East

Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2, 1-1) at St. Charles North (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North is coming off a tough first loss of the season after allowing 28 straight points in the fourth quarter in a loss against Batavia, and will most likely be eager to get back in the win column. Last year’s matchup between the two teams went to overtime, when the North Stars came out with a 42-35 victory. QB Ethan Plumb threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns in the last contest, and he’ll be looking to get back in the saddle after a tough second-half showing last week. He did find success with WR Keaton Reinke, who was on the receiving end of 145 of his 190 passing yards on the day, including a 67-yard dot for the North Stars’ only score in the second half.

About the Tigers: After a tough loss in the homecoming game to Geneva in Week 3, WW South avenged it with a 31-0 victory on the road at Glenbard North. The Tigers have put up over 30 points in three of their first four games of the season, which is something they haven’t done since 2019. The QB-WR duo of Luca Carbonaro and Amari Williams lead the way for the Tigers. The two have connected for over 400 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season, including for multiple scores in each of the last three games and for over 100 yards in each of the last two.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

Interstate 8

Kaneland (4-0, 1-0) at Morris (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The 21 points Ottawa scored on the Knights last week was the most they’ve given up all year - but 14 of those came after Kaneland reached the running clock in the 49-21 win. They’ll be facing a Morris team that has scored at least 30 points in every game and has reached 50 in the past two contests. Jake Buckley is disruptive on the line, with seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and a hurried pass. Jackson Slifka has made the shift from the line to linebacker, but is still disruptive as well with five tackles for a loss, a sack and a hurry. On offense, Chase Kruckenberg has completed 45 of 58 passes for 597 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Brady Brown has 16 catches for 177 yards and a score, while Dylan Sanagustin has 11 catches, 190 yards and four touchdowns.

About Morris: It didn’t take long for Morris to bounce back from its first loss of the season in Week 3 to Peoria as it ultimately overwhelmed LaSalle-Peru. It did take them a little while to get going though as LaSalle-Peru held a 14-7 lead after a quarter before Morris scored 45 unanswered points to cruise to a runaway win. Morris continues to have impressive offensive balance as QB Brady Varner tossed four touchdown passes in the L-P win while RB Caeden Curran cracked the century mark rushing.

FND pick: Morris

— Eddie Carifio, Steve Soucie (Friday Night Drive)

Fox Valley conference

Burlington Central (3-1, 3-1) at McHenry (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central had no trouble in a Week 4 win over Crystal Lake Central 49-0, giving the Rockets their third win already. Central has finished 4-5 in each of the past two seasons. … The Rockets trail only Prairie Ridge and C-G in the FVC. … In the Week 4 win, Central allowed only 66 yards, with 30 coming on one play against backups. … QB Jackson Alcorn was 13-of-18 passing for 220 yards and three TDs. WR/DB LJ Kerr had four catches for 78 yards and two TDS and also had an INT on defense. LB Sam Maglares had a forced fumble and recovered two fumbles. RB/LB Zach Samaan added two rushing TDs and one INT in the dominant victory. … Central’s 55 points allowed is third best in the FVC. … The Rockets beat McHenry 17-7 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry earned its first win of the season with a come-from-behind 14-13 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 4. It was the team’s first conference win since winning the last two games of the 2022 season. McHenry had lost 12 FVC games in a row. … The Warriors scored a touchdown with 6:57 left to cut D-C’s lead to 13-12. Conner McLean then added a 2-point conversion to put McHenry up for good. … RB Jacob Jones led the way with 60 yards rushing and Jeffry Schwab chipped in 49. Schwab also caught a touchdown from QB Dayton Warren. Nolan Chovanec had a TD and 30 rushing yards.

FND pick: Burlington Central

-Alex Kantecki

Chicagoland Christian

Aurora Christian (3-1, 1-1) at Bishop McNamara (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Quarterback Asa Johnson has improved each week, highlighted by his 2 touchdown passes and touchdown run in the first quarter last weekend against St. Edward. Cole McCall, Drake Namest, Nolan Robertson, Jonan Miceli, Jalen Callaway, and Carson Moreno also scored touchdowns against the Green Wave.

About the Fightin’ Irish: Bishop McNamara knocked off previously unbeaten Christ the King, 29-22, last weekend. The Fightin’ Irish defense has been stout, allowing 14 points per game.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

-Craig Breuske, Daily Herald

Nonconference

Aurora Central Catholic (2-2) at Seneca (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: The Chargers lit up the scoreboard during last weekend’s 60-7 victory over Walther Christian, scoring touchdowns on all 8 of their offensive possessions. Tailback Trey Seifrid rushed for 193 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 4 carries, while 2-way standout Grant Bohr had a touchdown pass, run, and 50-yard interception return. Backup QB Kyle Stanislo had 100 yards on 3 carries with a 61-yard TD run. Giovanni Estrada led the defense with 7 tackles. “Our top performers were Trey Seifrid, Aidan Crisci (31-yard TD reception), Grant Bohr, and Charlie Anderson last week,” said Chargers coach Christian Rago. “I think we gained some confidence back.”

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca is off to a 4-0 start, having outscored its opponents by a 167-47 margin. The Fighting Irish reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals last season and return senior tailback Brady Rademacher (181.5 yards per game) and quarterback/defensive back Paxton Giertz. “They are a good team that plays with physicality and discipline,” Rago said of Seneca. “It will be a great challenge for our program.”

FND Pick: Seneca

-Craig Breuske, Daily Herald

Marmion (3-1) at Montini (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: After suffering their first loss of the season to St. Viator in Week 3, Marmion came back with a 35-0 victory over De La Salle to open CCL/ESCC Red conference play. The shutout gave them their second shutout victory in three weeks, with their first coming in Week 2 with a 56-0 win over The Noble Academy. The win already puts the Cadets over their win total from a season ago, showing that the new offense under first-year head coach Adam Guerra has been working so far.

About the Broncos: After starting off the season 2-0, Montini, who reached the Class 3A state semifinals last season, has suffered back-to-back losses in lowing scoring games against Marist and Fenwick. The Broncos were grinded down in the second half against Fenwick before falling 14-10. The Broncos won the last matchup between the two teams, taking a 26-3 victory in Week 3 of 2022.

FND Pick: Montini

Providence Catholic (2-2) at St. Francis (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Celtics: Providence has gotten stellar performances out of its defense much of the season, and the Celtics turned in another gem in Week 4 holding Niles Notre Dame to just more than 100 yards of total offense in a shutout victory. Offense has been a little bit more problematic for Providence, but the knack for making big plays hasn’t deserted it, as Gavin Hagan ripped off a 97-yard touchdown run to open the margin of victory.

About the Spartans: St. Francis couldn’t carry over the momentum from pulling off one of the state’s bigger surprises in Week 3 when the Spartans upset Loyola on their home field. But the offense couldn’t get back on track in Week 4, digging a hole against St. Rita it couldn’t climb out of in a 31-13 loss, St. Francis’ first setback of the season. RB TyVonn Ransom was sidelined by an early injury. If that’s an extended absence it could slow the Spartans offensive attack, but there are still plenty of players who can give opponents fits on the St. Francis roster.

FND Pick: St. Francis

– Steve Soucie