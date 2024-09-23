BCR/NewsTribune football notebook: Ian Morris executes scoop and score for Princeton

Princeton's Ian Morris (52) and Cade Odell (65) make the stop on Rockridge's Jacob. Freyermuth Friday night. The Tigers won 27-18. (Photo provided by John Morris)

Princeton works on the scoop and score play in practice often and senior linebacker Ian Morris executed it to perfection Friday at Kewanee.

He scooped up a Kewanee fumble on the Boilermakers’ 44-yard line and returned it for a touchdown with 9:09 left to play in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers break open their 44-15 Three Rivers Mississippi victory.

“That’s part of our turnover circuit. We do different things. Stripping the ball, scoop and score. Those type of things. I’m glad to see our practice come to fruition,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said.

It was all in a day’s work for Morris.

“That’s what you expect from your team captain,” Pearson said. “The kid does it all. Plays O line. Plays linebacker. Sets school records for field goals. On kickoffs, he was pinning them down inside the 5-yard line almost every single time and you throw in the scoop and score on top of that, what a game by him.”

For good measure, Morris added a 45-yard field goal with 1.8 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 23-15 halftime lead to break his own school record he tied in Week 2 at Rockridge.

Seneca's Sam Finch runs the ball against St. Bede on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

IMPROVING ON DEFENSE

Before the season, St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said it was important for the Bruins to improve on defense after allowing 33.8 points per game last fall.

So far this season, St. Bede has allowed 97 points - with 15 coming on a kick return touchdown and interception returned for a TD - for an average of 24.3 points per game overall and 20.5 per game allowed by the defense.

The Bruins’ defense allowed 29 points in a 36-12 loss to Seneca on Friday after giving up 79 points to the Fighting Irish last fall.

“We’ve been doing a better job of doing our jobs in each position and still have some work to do,” Eustice said. “We’ve also been much more physical. Our defensive staff has done a great job preparing along with our Win Offense (scout team) giving great looks.”

BACK TO FULL DUTY

Bureau Valley senior Elijah Endress saw the field Friday at Farmington both offensively and defensively. He had been limited to only punting duties the past two weeks nursing an injury suffered in the Week 1 season-opening win at Monmouth United.

Storm coach Mat Pistole said he’s about 85% but just his presence gives the team a big boost.

“We got him through without further issue. He’s got to gain confidence in the shoulder again,” Pistole said. “Everything Elijah does, he does it 100 mph. The other kids feed off that for sure. I’m going to be challenging him to take it to a whole other level now as he continues to get healthier.”

TIGERS ON THE MEND

Princeton started Friday’s game without senior all-stater Noah LaPorte and ended it without classmate Arthur Burden, both on the mend. Pearson said other Tigers stepped up to pick up the slack.

“We were going without some of our really good players and for our kids to step up the way that they did without those two captains out there, that just shows some of the grit that our kids have,” Pearson said.

LaPorte wanted to play Friday, but Pearson thought it best to hold him out another week since he got banged up in Week 2 at Rockridge.

“We felt like if we can hold him out (until) Monmouth-Roseville that’d be the best-case scenario,” Pearson said. “Arthur, I think it was just a precautionary thing. We’ll have to evaluate him Monday.”

TRYING SOMETHING NEW

Hall senior Ilan Bardot is a foreign exchange student from France who came out for the football team despite never playing the sport before.

Bardot, who also is playing for the DePue-Hall soccer team, has made an impact as Hall’s kicker.

“He is a very talented kicker,” Hall-Putnam County coach Logan Larson said. “He’s the best kicker I’ve coached yet. He had a couple of touchbacks against Mendota (in Week 3), which is a huge advantage being able to pin the offense deep in their own territory. He can kick with both feet, which has allowed us to look at some different ways to kick off.

“He’s only missed one PAT all year, which is nice to know those are pretty automatic. And he’s been good from about 45 yards out in practice all year, so to know we can take points in certain situations is nice to have.”

GOOD SPORTS

Casey Etheridge rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns in Princeton’s victory at Kewanee. While excited for the win, he was also upbeat about the good sportsmanship on display Friday and season long.

“They were great sports,” he said. “Every team we’ve played this season has had amazing sportsmanship. I think it’s really changed over the years. Everybody’s helping everybody up. It’s a great feeling.”

FILLING GAPS

There are always multiple standout performances in a lopsided victory the likes of Fieldcrest’s 54-0 win over visiting Westmont last Friday.

Eddie Lorton scoring four touchdowns. Jackson Hakes adding two more. A defense that recorded a shutout led by multiple tackle-for-loss performances from Hakes, Lucas Anson and Braydin Eplin.

Second-year head coach Nick Meyer, however, also pointed out a couple players who wouldn’t grab headlines from their performances Friday, but whose ability and willingness to man unfamiliar positions made it possible for those other teammates to earn their accolades.

“Jordan Carey, he’s a senior, our left guard and been moved to Mike linebacker,” Meyer said. “He’s the do-it-all senior who outworks everyone. Great kid. And then there’s Cooper Haugens, he’s moved from tackle to tight end because of injuries.

“With those two, [it’s], ‘Hey, we need something, need somebody to play somewhere else. Coop, you play tight end? No? You can play it. Jordan, you’re not a Mike? Now you’re a Mike.’

“Those are guys coaches appreciate a lot. It’s not easy to play multiple positions, but they’re doing it, and they’re proud of it.”