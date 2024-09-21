Casey Etheridge, Princeton topple Kewanee in 126th meeting

The Princeton Tigers hoist the traveling trophy that goes with their victory over rival Kewanee on Friday night. The Tigers defeated the Boilermakers 44-15 in their 126th meeting, now leading the all-time series 65-57-4. (Kevin Hieronymus)

KEWANEE – Casey Etheridge didn’t know about all the history behind the Princeton-Kewanee rivalry, but he was happy to etch his name in its storied annals.

Etheridge scored four touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter, and rushed for 190 yards to lead the Tigers to a 44-15 victory Friday.

“It means a lot. Over the years, as you can see all the games that have been played, we’ve had a big rivalry, and it’s nice getting this one out of the way, because they’re a great, hard-headed team,” he said.

“But we came together. Our line did an amazing job, and we pushed through.”

Etheridge said the Kewanee game is always fun, because, “I love rivalries. Gives an extra sense of fun to it.”

When told this was the 126th meeting dating back to 1897 – now with the Tigers leading the all-time series 65-57-4 – Etheridge was amazed.

“That’s a lot of games,” he said.

Casey Etheridge

Tigers coach Ryan Pearson was pleased to bring the traveling trophy back home and knew exactly where it would sit on the bus.

“He’s going to be sitting next to me on the bus ride home,” Pearson said with a laugh. “To have a rivalry like this that goes 126 (games) ... it’s pretty awesome to be a part of.”

Ian Morris kicked a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter and scored on a 44-yard scoop-and-score on a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter as the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in Three Rivers Mississippi play.

The Tigers got off to a fast start, needing just five plays when Etheridge sprinted in for a 26-yard touchdown two minutes into the game. The junior running back scored again early in the second quarter, and Morris added a 45-yard field goal – good for a new school record – sending the Tigers to the half with a 16-0 lead.

But penalties, 11 for 90 yards in the game, kept the Tigers from putting the game away earlier than they did.

“I thought we started the game strong. I thought we executed real well, went right down the field to open up the game,” Pearson said. “Our bug-a-boo is penalties. I think we had 90 yards. You just can’t do that.”

Kewanee’s Benjamin Taylor busted a 60-yard TD run to open the third quarter, and Alejandro Duarte added a 1-yard TD with Taylor’s conversion run bringing the Boilermakers within 23-15 at the 3:01 mark.

Two touchdowns by Etheridge and Morris’ 44-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter put the game away.

“I’ve always thought big-time players step up in big-time games,” Pearson said of Morris’ defensive play.

The Tigers coach was happy with how his team responded when they faced some adversity.

“It’s a game of momentum. That third quarter, Kewanee had a lot of momentum. They went down and scored. Got the 2-point conversion,” he said. “But the mantra of our program is face everything and rise and handle adversity, and I thought our kids really responded and answered the bell.”

Etheridge gave all the credit to the Tigers linemen.

“It all happened up front,” he said. “I think they knew what plays we were running, but our line was blocking amazing and allowing holes for our running backs.”

Next week, the Tigers travel to Monmouth for a key matchup against Monmouth-Roseville in what should divide the division championship.

“They’re a great team, run the ball right in your face. We’ll have to come ready to play next week. We can’t have this many penalties,” Etheridge said.

“It’s a big one,” Pearson said. “We told our kids to enjoy this one tonight, but we know the task at hand. One of our goals was win that conference championship for the seventh year in a row, and Monmouth is the next rung on that ladder.

“It’s a long bus trip. They’re playing good football right now. We’ve got our hands full next week.”