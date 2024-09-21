Glenbard West football vs. Lyons Township score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Glenbard West faces Lyons Township in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Glenbard West vs. Lyons Township kickoff: 1 p.m.

Where: Lyons Township High School

Glenbard West-Lyons Township preview

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is in a tough and unfamiliar position. A 42-7 loss to Downers Grove North last Friday dropped the Hilltoppers to 0-3 for the first time since 1999. Glenbard West hadn’t even lost three regular-season games since 2007. The Hilltoppers have scored just seven points in each of their last two games with star running back Teyion Oriental sidelined with an apparent hand injury and had just six first downs last week. JaMarcus Kelly has had Glenbard West’s lone TDs the last two weeks on long runs, last week a 70-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Kelly rushed for 98 yards on seven attempts, and Dylan Vlach rushed for 66 yards on eight carries.

About the Lions: Lyons is 3-0 for the second time in three seasons after holding on for a 21-16 win over Hinsdale Central last week. Now the Lions aim for their first win over Glenbard West since 2016. Lyons running back Danny Carroll, who has gone over 100 yards in all three games, rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 18 carries last week. He complements a passing game with Dom Pisciotti throwing to Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm. While it hasn’t beaten Glenbard West in almost a decade, Lyons has played it close the last two years, including a 13-10 loss last season.

FND Pick: Lyons

Live updates: