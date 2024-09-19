2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 4

Nazareth's James Penley (11) tries to break away from the Mt. Carmel defense during the varsity football game between Nazareth Academy and Mt. Carmel in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

CCL/ESCC Green

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep, after a Week 2 forfeit win, is coming off a 31-14 loss to St. Ignatius in a CCL/ESCC crossover, a game the Knights only trailed 18-14 going into the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Will Bryk has completed 64% of his passes in two games on the field for 336 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed for 70 yards and a TD. Junior Foley Calcagno is IC Catholic’s leading rusher with 99 yards and two TDs and the team’s leading tackler with 28. Senior Dominik Hulak, a Notre Dame recruit, is another to watch rushing, receiving and on defense.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth is coming off a 56-33 loss to Mount Carmel in a matchup between the defending champions in Class 5A and 7A. Nazareth senior QB Logan Malachuk completed 16 of 35 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns in the loss. Jake Cestone had 111 yards receiving and three touchdowns. But the Roadrunners struggled to contain Mount Carmel’s explosive passing game, giving up five passes of 30-plus yards. Malachuk has thrown for 11 TDs over the last six quarters, spreading the wealth between James Penley, Trenton Walker and Cestone. IC Catholic beat Nazareth 36-34 last season.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Nazareth

St. Rita (2-1, 0-0) at St. Francis (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: St. Rita stunned Brother Rice 14-7 last weekend on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Steven Armbruster (203 yards passing) to Walter Jones (five catches, 99 yards) with 1:06 remaining. Linebackers Justin Buckner and Owen Lynch combined for 19 ½ tackles against Brother Rice.

About the Spartans: Coming off one of the school’s biggest victories in recent history – a 35-21 road win over two-time defending Class 8A state champion Loyola Academy – the Spartans take on another larger school with a strong tradition in St. Rita (7A state runner-up in 2019 and 2021). Junior quarterback Brady Palmer passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more against Loyola, while tailback TyVonn Ransom added a TD run. “I was most proud of our resilience,” Spartans coach Bob McMillen after the Loyola win. “We asked the boys to play 48 minutes of mistake-free, physical football, and they did just that.” St. Francis may need another complete performance against St. Rita. St. Francis beat St. Rita 31-28 last season.

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC White

Montini (2-1, 0-0) at Fenwick (2-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Montini, after shutting out two nonconference opponents, dropped a 21-6 CCL/ESCC crossover at Marist last Friday. In the loss, defensive end Nick Castaldo had 10 tackles, two of them for loss, linebacker Jeremiah Peterson had nine tackles, one for loss, a hurry and a pass breakup, and defensive back Max Bell had seven tackles and a pass breakup. The Broncos have gone with a rotation at QB through three weeks, with Gaetano Carbonara throwing for 234 yards and two TDs and Israel Abrams 214 and three TDs. Three backs have double-digit carries – JoJo James the leading rusher with 123 yards – and Santino Florio has caught a team-best nine passes for 97 yards and two TDs.

About the Friars: Fenwick, like Montini, started 2-0, then dropped a tough 14-13 CCL/ESCC crossover at Joliet Catholic last Friday. Fenwick’s Josh Morgan scored on a 7-yard TD run with a minute left, but Jamen Williams’ conversion pass to Nate Marshall in the left corner of the end zone was knocked away. Williams completed 22 of 30 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Treston Smith had six catches and Raphiel Stewart five, with Stewart scoring Fenwick’s first touchdown on a 20-yard reception.

FND Pick: Fenwick

CCL/ESCC Purple

St. Viator (3-0, 0-0) at Benet (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: St. Viator is 3-0 for the first time since the spring 2021 season after pulling away for a 34-7 win at Marmion last Friday. Senior QB Cooper Kmet, brother of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, has thrown for 422 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 124 yards and a TD. Dayvion Ellis has caught four TDs and rushed for one. Keaton Franzen has rushed for three TDs. The St. Viator defense has allowed just 13 points all season and should get a big test against a Benet offense putting up big points.

About the Redwings: Benet, like St. Viator, is one of five undefeated teams left in the CCL/ESCC after its 42-0 rout of De La Salle in Week 3. The Redwings are 3-0 for the first time since 2019, when they started 6-0 in the program’s last playoff appearance. An offense led by quarterback Ryan Kubacki has averaged 42 points over the first three games. Kubacki threw two TDs, Martin Radgowski ran for two TDs, and Luke Doyle scored two TDs in the win over De La Salle.

FND Pick: Benet

York at Plainfield North York's Bruno Massel (1) celebrates his touchdown run with Jack Birnbaum (13) during a football game between York at Plainfield North in Plainfield. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

West Suburban Silver

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is in a tough and unfamiliar position. A 42-7 loss to Downers Grove North last Friday dropped the Hilltoppers to 0-3 for the first time since 1999. Glenbard West hadn’t even lost three regular-season games since 2007. The Hilltoppers have scored just seven points in each of their last two games with star running back Teyion Oriental sidelined with an apparent hand injury and had just six first downs last week. JaMarcus Kelly has had Glenbard West’s lone TDs the last two weeks on long runs, last week a 70-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Kelly rushed for 98 yards on seven attempts, and Dylan Vlach rushed for 66 yards on eight carries.

About the Lions: Lyons is 3-0 for the second time in three seasons after holding on for a 21-16 win over Hinsdale Central last week. Now the Lions aim for their first win over Glenbard West since 2016. Lyons running back Danny Carroll, who has gone over 100 yards in all three games, rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 18 carries last week. He complements a passing game with Dom Pisciotti throwing to Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm. While it hasn’t beaten Glenbard West in almost a decade, Lyons has played it close the last two years, including a 13-10 loss last season.

FND Pick: Lyons

Downers Grove North (3-0, 1-0) at Proviso West (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North has it all going right now. The Trojans turned in their third straight blowout win last Friday, 42-7 over Glenbard West. Downers Grove North has outscored its three opponents by a combined margin of 126-7. The Trojans’ defense gave up just six first downs last week, and Tavarez Edwards had a 37-yard interception return for a TD. On the offensive side, Owen Lansu threw for 154 yards and three touchdown passes, and James Lumpkin scored on a 36-yard TD.

About the Panthers: Proviso West, 0-9 last season, found daylight in the nonconference, wins over Von Steuben and Proviso East, to start the year. But those two clubs are a combined 0-6 now, and Proviso West came back down to earth once it entered Silver play with a 49-0 loss to previously winless Oak Park-River Forest last week. A visit from Downers Grove North isn’t promising.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

York (3-0, 0-0) at Oak Park-River Forest (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York’s offense sure seems to have found something. After scoring 35 points in the first half at Plainfield North in Week 2, the Dukes exploded for 54 points last week in a pounding of Downers Grove South. Senior QB Bruno Massel threw for 234 yards and three TDs and rushed for 70 yards and two TDs. First-year starting running back Henry Duda, meanwhile, is putting up huge numbers. He rushed for 169 yards and an 80-yard TD at Plainfield North and had 235 yards and two more long TD runs last week. Junior lineman Jack Wahr led a York line that paved the way for the offense to top 300 yards rushing against Downers South. York beat OPRF 56-28 last season.

About the Huskies: OPRF’s lone win last season came against Proviso West, and a 49-0 triumph over the Panthers last Friday to open Silver play provided temporary relief. The Huskies offense, in particular, got on track after being shut out by Fenwick and Morgan Park the first two weeks. Sophomore running back Liam Smith rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns as OPRF snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last year. Junior quarterback Johnny Nelson threw three touchdown passes for the Huskies, who led 28-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime.

FND Pick: York

West Suburban Gold

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South, two-time defending Gold champion, will look to get well in divisional play after a rough couple crossovers. The Mustangs gave up a combined 96 points the last two weeks in losses to Downers Grove North and York. Keon Maggitt Jr.’s 52-yard touchdown reception on a short pass was perhaps the Mustangs’ best highlight from Week 3. On the bright side, the remainder of Downers Grove South’s schedule is exclusively Gold opponents, and the Mustangs have won 17 consecutive divisional games dating back to 2021. They’ve also won the last two meetings with Willowbrook, 28-21 last year.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook, after an 0-2 start, earned a much-needed 39-28 win over district rival Addison Trail last week. Anthony Leo gained 173 of Willowbrook’s 309 rushing yards in the win. Aidan Kuehl went for 131 yards and four TDs on 27 carries. It’s early, but this matchup with Downers Grove South should go a long way toward determining the Gold champion. One of these teams has won the league title in every season since 2017.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

Hinsdale South (2-1, 1-0) at Addison Trail (2-1, 0-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South’s offense, win or lose, is putting up big numbers through a third of the season. The Hornets are coming off a 38-0 win over Leyden and are averaging 35.3 points. Leading the way is senior QB Langston Love. Love through three games has thrown for 623 yards, rushed for 119 and accounted for nine TDs. The Hornets will get a good idea if they can make a playoff run with their next three games – Gold matchups against Addison Trail, Willowbrook and Downers Grove South, all playoff teams last season. Hinsdale South beat Addison Trail 24-0 last season.

About the Blazers: A little bad news/good news for Addison Trail coming out of Week 3. The Blazers, after shutting out two nonconference opponents, were shredded for 309 rushing yards in the 39-28 loss to Willowbrook. But the final margin was much closer than most of Addison Trail’s games with Willowbrook the last decade, a sign of progress. Addison Trail QB Nico Dill threw for 197 yards and three TDs against Willowbrook, including an 80-yarder to Raja Corhn.

FND Pick: Hinsdale South

West Suburban crossover

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton, 1-8 last season, has already surpassed last year’s win total after beating Proviso East 40-6 last week. Hinsdale Central beat Morton 48-13 last season.

About the Red Devils: Tough 21-16 loss to Lyons last week, but the Red Devils showed great resolve in taking the Lions to the wire. Junior QB Riley Contreras threw for 175 yards and a TD to Kelan McInerney and ran for a TD in the loss. McInerney committed to Drake this week.

FND Pick: Hinsdale Central

DuKane Conference

St. Charles East (1-2, 1-0) at Wheaton North (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: St. Charles East snapped an eight-game losing streak in Week 3 with a 40-6 victory over Glenbard North, who was their only win a season ago. However, the Saints have looked like a completely different team offensively compared to last season. After putting up 101 points total last year, the Saints have already put up 97 points in its first three games, including two 40-point performances, which they haven’t done since 2018. QB JT Padron has been the main catalyst for the offense, but RB Xander Salazar had his first big week with 123 rush yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, after thrilling one-point wins over Providence and Lockport the first two weeks, ran into a bit of a buzzsaw in a 31-14 loss at St. Charles North last week. The Falcons trailed 21-0 at the half and were outgained on the ground 210-134. Max Serbick rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries, and Tyler Kading had 123 receiving yards and a 70-yard TD from Nick Johnson. Wheaton North beat St. Charles East 35-14 last season.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-2, 0-1) at Glenbard North (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Credit to the Tigers for continuing to fight, but they need to stop digging themselves significant deficits. For the second consecutive week, WW South spotted its opponent a 21-point lead in the first half – Geneva a 31-10 halftime lead – in an eventual 45-31 Vikings’ win. Luca Carbonaro threw for 218 yards and ran for 69 with a 50-yard scramble for a TD. NIU recruit Amari Williams had nine catches for 125 yards and two TDs. A tough road is ahead for the Tigers, literally. After this one WW South is at St. Charles North and Wheaton North the following two weeks. WW South beat Glenbard North 41-0 last season.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North’s feel-good start – wins over Bartlett and Willowbrook on the heels of an 0-9 2023 season – received a bit of a buzzkill with last week’s 40-7 loss in the league opener against St. Charles East. The Panthers were outgained 339-188 and further hurt their cause with four turnovers. For Glenbard North, getting back on track likely starts with establishing workhorse running back Donato Gatses, who scored three TDs in the Week 2 win over Willowbrook.

FND Pick: WW South

South Suburban Blue

Lemont (1-2) at T.F. South (1-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont was humbled in the first two weeks of the season, dropping contests to Geneva and Libertyville (a combined 6-0 through three weeks) by a total margin of 84-7. But after getting out of that nonconference gauntlet it was a pretty safe bet that Lemont wouldn’t see tougher competition than that over the course of the regular season. So far that theory has been proven correct, as Lemont eased into a relatively easy victory over Tinley Park in Week 3.

About the Red Wolves: T.F. South fell in Week 3 to archrival T.F. North in a battle played for the Wooden Shoe-Mushroom Trophy (yes, that’s a thing) and is trying to snap out of its mini-skid after opening the season with a win over Hammond Central. RB Christian Streeter is a notable weapon for T.F. South, but the Rebels are going to either need to find more offensive sources to help or more creative ways to get him the ball more often moving forward.

FND Pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Upstate Eight East

Elmwood Park (0-3, 0-1) at Glenbard East (2-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Junior quarterback Matthew Fritz threw for 229 yards in the Tigers’ 54-36 loss to Fenton last weekend. Joshua Jeffers is the Tigers’ top receiver.

About the Rams: Senior Amonte Cook has been a human highlight reel for the Rams this season. During last week’s 47-14 win over Bartlett, Cook caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Michael Nee, including a 79-yard reception in the flat.

FND Pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Glenbard South (2-1, 1-0) at Fenton (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions, the Raiders displayed their big-strike prowess during last weekend’s 63-8 victory over West Chicago. Tailback Vontae Clark had 144 yards on five carries with three first-half touchdowns (42, 12, 73 yards), while quarterback Tommy Bauman was 5 for 5 for 84 yards and three TDs (Henry Riley, Anthony Baldauf, Isaiah Gray). Clark has scored seven touchdowns in the last two games.

About the Bison: A year ago, the Bison dropped a 56-0 decision to Glenbard South on the way to an 0-9 season. Things have changed for the better in 2024. Led by two-way standout Jack Tinajero, who recorded a pair of interceptions, including a one-handed grab, during last weekend’s 54-36 win over Elmwood Park – Fenton’s record improved to 3-0. The Bison piled up 537 yards, including 363 on the ground.

FND Pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Riverside-Brookfield (1-2, 0-1) at Elgin (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: R-B received a rude welcome to the Upstate Eight from an old conference rival in a 31-14 loss to Ridgewood last week. It’s been a rough two weeks, actually, as the Bulldogs have given up an average of 32.5 points in one-sided losses to Hinsdale South and Ridgewood. Riverside Brookfield sophomore quarterback Giancarlo Garcia threw for 158 yards and ran for 22 in the second half with two TDs. But the Bulldogs were playing catch-up throughout after managing just 52 yards of offense in the first half with two turnovers.

About the Maroons: Elgin is coming off a 1-8 season and, unfortunately for the Maroons, 2024 isn’t looking up a third of the way through. The Maroons are coming off a 56-0 loss to West Aurora and have allowed a total of 126 points through three games. Darin Ward threw for 45 yards in the loss to West Aurora.

FND Pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Wheaton Academy (2-1, 1-0) at Chicago Hope Academy (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Two-way player London Leflore rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding an interception during the Warriors’ 27-7 win over Chicago Christian last weekend. Quarterback Nathan Downey and linebacker Jeremy Johanik provide leadership for the Warriors, who prepare for their first road game of the season. Wheaton Academy will be out to avenge last year’s dramatic 30-29 loss to Hope.

About the Eagles: Don’t be fooled by the Eagles’ record. They opened with losses to Wilmington and Simeon – perennial powerful teams with a combined 5-1 record – before handing Aurora Christian a rare home loss last weekend (22-9). Quarterback Ja’Quez Bailey and tailback Aaron Green had touchdown runs of 84 and 50 yards, respectively.

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Nonconference

Westmont (1-1) at Minonk Fieldcrest (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sentinels: Following a rare bye week, Westmont senior quarterback Lucas Fears looks to pick up where he left off. Fears turned in a memorable performance, rushing for 365 yards on 33 carries with five touchdowns, completing 3 of 4 passes for 24 yards and a touchdown, and booting four extra points during the Sentinels’ 56-34 victory over Catalyst-Maria on Sept. 6.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is a somewhat surprising 0-3, but there have been flashes of a team with a tough opening third of the schedule – Macon Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M and LeRoy are a combined 6-3 – ready to break out. This might be the week for RB Eddie Lorton and Co., who have been outscored by an average final of 41.7-14.0 but are facing a Westmont defense that surrendered 34 points to a Chicago Public League team its last time out.

FND Pick: Fieldcrest

-- J.T. Pedelty