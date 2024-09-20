Westmont football vs. Fieldcrest score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Westmont faces Fieldcrest in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Westmont vs. Fieldcrest kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park

Westmont-Fieldcrest preview

About the Sentinels: An independent again, Westmont did not have an opponent last week after a season-opening 12-8 loss to Chicago Military Academy/Bronzeville and a 56-34 win over Chicago Catalyst/Maria. It’s been two very different style of games for the Sentinels, former members of the Interstate 8 Conference, making what to expect from them after a bye a bit of a mystery.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is a somewhat surprising 0-3, but there have been flashes of a team with a tough opening third of the schedule – Macon Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M and LeRoy are a combined 6-3 – ready to break out. This might be the week for RB Eddie Lorton and Co., who have been outscored by an average final of 41.7-14.0 but are facing a Westmont defense that surrendered 34 points to a Chicago Public League team its last time out.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fieldcrest

How to watch Westmont vs Fieldcrest football game livestream

The Westmont vs. Fieldcrest game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: