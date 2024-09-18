The Times Week 4 preview: Chicagoland Prairie features Marquette vs. Dwight, Seneca at St. Bede

Interstate 8

Kaneland (3-0, 0-0) at Ottawa (1-2, 0-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday, King Field

About the Knights: The Knights, 3-0 for the first time since 2018, have won all three meetings with Ottawa since the spring 2021 season by an average score of 47.3-18.0 and are coming off a 42-7 handling of winless DeKalb that saw Kaneland receive three combined touchdowns from RB Dylan Sanagustin. Kaneland’s defense was awfully good again against the Barbs and has allowed only 28 points through the opening third of the season, but did surrender three 40-plus-yard passing plays last week. RB/LB Carter Grabowski leads the Knights in both rushing yards and tackles. After this one, Kaneland runs the I-8 gauntlet with consecutive games against 2-1 Morris, 3-0 Sycamore and 3-0 Rochelle, followed by hosting 2-1 L-P and visiting 3-0 Belleville Althoff.

About the Pirates: Last Friday’s 33-0 loss to La Salle-Peru in the first of two meetings between the archrivals this season sends the Pirates into the ultra-demanding Interstate 8 Conference slate a game under .500, the only team in the conference not currently either 2-1 or 3-0. Jack Pongracz (117 yards, 4.3 average so far this season), Weston Averkamp (94 yards, 3.8 average) and Jace Veith (93 yards, 7.8 average) have been the main weapons on the ground complementing the passing game of Mark Munson (19 of 32, 241 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs). Ottawa’s offense has to bounce back quickly from last week’s shutout to avoid carrying a 1-3 record into a Week 5 matchup with currently undefeated Sycamore, but a potent Kaneland defense won’t make it easy.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Illinois Central Eight

Streator (1-2, 0-1) at Manteno (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Streator is trying to work its way out of the rut of recent seasons of following up a decisive Week 1 win with a losing streak. It won’t be easy this week against a Panthers team that has dominated their opponent every Friday night so far. The Bulldogs did see some bright spots in last week’s lopsided home loss to a Coal City team many expect to make a deep run this postseason – namely an improved passing game led by QB Isaiah Weibel and the continued reliability of RB Jordan Lukes. But they will need a much better defensive effort (Streator is surrendering 34.0 points per game through three weeks including last week’s 56 given up) to knock Manteno from the ranks of the unbeaten.

About the Panthers: Manteno won a 54-32 shootout with Sandwich in Week 1, and since has suffocated Plano (27-6) and Herscher (42-0). QB Connor Harrod threw for three touchdowns and ran in three more against Herscher last Friday, finishing with 158 yards passing and 25 on the ground. RB Niko Akiyama also starred offensively, while the Panthers defense created four turnovers. With winless Lisle on deck after Streator, the Panthers have realistic hopes of being 5-0 and pretty much playoff assured if they can hand the Bulldogs their third straight defeat.

Friday Night Drive pick: Manteno

Chicagoland Prairie

Dwight/GSW (3-0, 0-0) at Marquette (1-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Gould Stadium

About the Trojans: Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington surprised some people last year with its first trip to the playoffs since the 2018 season. The Trojans aren’t surprising anyone now, dominating in their three wins – 49-0 over Dakota, 51-8 over St. Edward and last week’s 46-0 blanking of Aurora Central Catholic. The competition takes a notable step up as Chicagoland Prairie Conference play begins in this, the first of two meetings between the Crusaders and Trojans, who play again – again at Gould Stadium, according to the IHSA’s official schedules – in Week 9. RB Ayden Collom is coming off a 176-yard, three-TD performance as Dwight rushed for 372 yards against ACC.

About the Crusaders: While they probably shouldn’t, there are people questioning if Dwight’s 3-0 start is for real. No one should be wondering if Marquette’s 1-2 record is a sign of decline for the perennial playoff entrant Crusaders, but Marquette absolutely needs to start stocking some W’s in the win column before a tough finish to the regular season with return engagements with Seneca in Week 8 and then these Trojans in Week 9. Marquette survived last year’s meeting 27-26, but will need to be better against the run this Friday after allowing Seneca’s Brody Rademacher to go off for 224 yards and four TDS a week ago. Marquette has a pretty good ground game itself, meaning whoever moves the chains better and can grab an early lead will have a sizable advantage.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marquette

Seneca (3-0, 0-0) at St. Bede (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca ran its regular-season win streak to 23 games with last week’s 48-13 handling of rival Marquette. Coach Terry Maxwell’s blueprint remains the same for this one as the 23 before – control the football with a potent power-T rushing attack, take occasional passing shots down the field when defenses overcommit and play fast, hard-nosed defense. Seneca has done all three so far this season despite a largely new cast of starters, with RB Brody Rademacher and QB Paxton Giertz leading a 432-yard onslaught against Marquette while the defense held the Crusaders ground game – no slouch in its own right – to 118 yards.

About the Bruins: After an 0-2 start, the Bedans bounced back with authority in last Friday’s 61-0 rout of Walther Christian in their Chicagoland Prairie Conference opener. RB Landon Marquez, DB Carson Riva and dual-threat QB Gino Ferrari all starred in St. Bede’s first win of the season after a close 22-16 loss at Tri-Valley in Week 1 and 39-23 defeat at home to Eureka in Week 2. Tri-Valley and Eureka are a combined 5-1 to this point part of a demanding schedule for St. Bede that still contains Marquette in Week 5, undefeated Dwight/GSW in Week 7, a trip to 2-1 Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 8 and a visit from Class 5A/6A Ottawa in Week 9.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

Sandwich's Simeion Harris (1) carries the ball for a touchdown against Plano. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Kishwaukee River

Sandwich (1-2, 1-0) at Johnsburg (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: This is more like it. A surprise playoff team last fall, the Indians limped to an 0-2 start with a pair of double-digit losses to Manteno and Wilmington. Both of those Illinois Central Eight Conference teams are still unbeaten, however, and Sandwich looked awfully good last Friday in its Kishwaukee River-opening 41-16 smashing of archrival Plano, a game that saw two 100-yard rushers (Simeion Harris and Nick Michalek) lead a rushing attack that churned up nearly 400 yards. Despite Sandwich’s slow start, the KRC looks wide open for the Indians if they can keep rolling here.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg is coming off its first win against rival Richmond-Burton in seven years, 21-14, a 55-point turnaround from the Skyhawks’ 48-0 loss to R-B in 2023. QB Carter Block (12 of 21 for 224 yards) threw for two touchdowns and ran in the other, while RB Brett Centnarowicz (19 carries for 73 yards) led the ground attack and the defense alongside Duke Mays (INT, FR). Sandwich won last year’s meeting 28-6.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Nonconference

Westmont (1-1) at Fieldcrest (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Park

About the Sentinels: An independent again, Westmont did not have an opponent last week after a season-opening 12-8 loss to Chicago Military Academy/Bronzeville and a 56-34 win over Chicago Catalyst/Maria. It’s been two very different style of games for the Sentinels, former members of the Interstate 8 Conference, making what to expect from them after a bye a bit of a mystery.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is a somewhat surprising 0-3, but there have been flashes of a team with a tough opening third of the schedule – Macon Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M and LeRoy are a combined 6-3 – ready to break out. This might be the week for RB Eddie Lorton and Co., who have been outscored by an average final of 41.7-14.0 but are facing a Westmont defense that surrendered 34 points to a Chicago Public League team its last time out.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fieldcrest

Illinois 8-Man

West Prairie/Southeastern (0-3) at FCW (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Wood Shed

About the Cyclones: This is the second time these teams have met this season, with FCW winning their Week 1 matchup in Sciota 36-22. The Cyclones haven’t had a contest that close since, losing 58-14 to defending eight-man state champion Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio and 36-8 to 2-1 Bushnell Prairie City. It’s a front-loaded schedule in terms of difficulty for West Prairie/Southeastern, meaning a revenge win here could keep it very much in the playoff hunt. The final third of the season is filled with teams (Galva once, Peoria Heights twice) that are currently a combined 0-9. Expect a strong effort from a Cyclones team with its back against the proverbial wall.

About the Falcons: After a pair of impressive double-digit wins to open the season, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland came up short – 30-7 short, in fact – last Friday in its first true measuring-stick game against defending I8FA state runner-up Ridgewood. This week offers one of only two remaining games for FCW against opponents currently with losing records (the other being winless Galva in Week 9). Coach Todd Reed hopes it’s a chance for his two-man running attack featuring Leelynd Durbin and Logan Ruddy to get back on track and QB Seth Jones and WR Connor Reed to recapture their aerial connection.

Friday Night Drive pick: FCW